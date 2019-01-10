Throwback Thursday | KG Puts Up Triple-Double On Dirk

Let’s throw it back today highlighting two of the best power forwards in NBA history.

Back on Dec. 18, 2003, the Timberwolves beat the Mavericks, 114-109 at Target Center.

The matchup on the court most were watching was between Kevin Garnett vs. Dirk Nowitzki.

KG dominated the matchup, finishing with a 35-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

Nowitzki, well, he didn’t have his best game, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds, shooting just 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line.

To round things out for the Wolves, Sam Cassell finished with 26 points, while big Gary Trent had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

We could see Nowitzki’s last game at Target Center on Friday night. While Nowitzki hasn’t said this season will be his last, he’s put 21 seasons in and played more than 50,592 regular-season minutes (a mark that ranks third in NBA history) and 5,895 playoff minutes. With Luka Doncic waiting to take the baton as the face of the franchise (if he hasn't already), the timing seems perfect.

If you want to see a legend play in what could be his last game at Target Center, tickets are available here. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.