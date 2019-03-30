Three Observations From The Wolves' Win Over The Warriors

The Wolves beat the Golden State Warriors on Friday in one of the wildest games they’ve played in recent memory. In one of their best all-around performances of the year (certainly since they lost so many players to injury), they defeated the Warriors 131-130 and became one of only four teams to beat the Warriors at least once every season since 2015.

Here are a few things I noticed…

The Best Missed Free-Throw Of Towns’ Career

The Wolves have lost a few games in the last few weeks because they couldn’t hit their free-throws, but they won on Friday because of an absolutely perfect miss from Karl-Anthony Towns. It was not Towns’ strongest scoring night—the duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Andrew Bogut gave him trouble inside and his outside shots were uncharacteristically off. However, Towns helped the team in other ways, totaling seven assists and 13 rebounds. He also had a massive late-game block on Kevin Durant which probably saved the game, then drew the game-sealing foul on Durant with 0.5 seconds left in overtime.

Not today KD, not today.

Towns stepped up and calmly made the first shot. Then, with Golden State out of timeouts, he gently bounced the ball straight up off the back iron. The Warriors didn’t have time to get a shot off—as soon as the ball was touched, the clock counted down to zero. If Towns ricochets the ball off into the backcourt or worse, misses the rim trying to miss on purpose, Golden State has a chance. He took care of business. Towns is typically very good at making his free-throws. On Friday night we learned he’s great at missing them too.

Stopping A Juggernaut

When assessing team defense against a team like Golden State it’s important to remember who the Warriors are. They’re the best offensive team arguably in the history of the game. So, that being said, holding them to 46.9 percent from the field and 130 total points in an overtime game is quite an accomplishment.

The Warriors stars got theirs. Steph Curry had 37, Durant had 23 points and a near triple-double. However, the Wolves held Golden State’s bench to just 25 points. The Wolves also outrebounded the Warriors 59-45—an effort everyone contributed to. Towns led with 13 boards, but Gorgui Dieng had 10, Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Tolliver had nine, Dario Saric had seven, Keita-Bates Diop and Josh Okogie each had five. That’s the type of thing you have to do to beat teams that have as much talent as Golden State does.

We Need To Talk About Josh Okogie

When the Wolves drafted Okogie the team knew they were getting someone who could contribute on the defensive end. That was proven true almost immediately, just ask James Harden. However, Okogie’s offense was far more of a question mark. It still is in some ways—Okogie still doesn’t always make the right decisions on fast breaks and he sometimes reaches to try to finish shots that he probably shouldn’t. However, the concern that Okogie won’t be able to stay on the floor because of his offense has been officially put to rest.

3

Okogie was absolutely brilliant against the Warriors. He finished with 21 points on 54.5-percent shooting from the field, five rebounds, four steals and an assist. He also shot three-of-five from three-point range. It’s cliché to keep saying it now, but Okogie simply outworks everyone on the floor. However, it’s not fair to say that all of Okogie’s production is just coming from effort. He has clearly worked on his three-point shooting, which has grown from being pretty hard to watch to being at least average, with room to grow even more. Okogie is picking his spots and learning how to use his athleticism to slash to the basket. In their own right, his teammates are learning where Okogie likes to get the ball.

Okogie is a huge part of the Wolves’ future and it’s beyond encouraging to see the growth he’s experienced in just his first year in the league. When he first got the starting job, it was mostly because of injuries to other players, but now it’s his to fight for. If he plays like he did on Friday, the Wolves will be hard-pressed to send him back to the bench.