Three Observations From The Wolves' Victory Over The Thunder

Tuesday night was a great night to be a Wolves fan. In an intense and hard-fought game, the Wolves picked up a huge victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Rightfully so, much of the focus was on the emotional aspects of the contest—Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders got his first NBA victory in his first game and after a confusing and challenging couple days, the team pulled together in a big way.

However, even when the emotional impact of this contest fades, it might go down as one of the Wolves’ most important wins of the season. Tuesday’s victory pushed the Wolves to the No. 9 seed in the West with a record of 20-21 at the halfway point of the season. They are two games behind the No. 8 Lakers. A loss would have dropped them to the No. 12 spot—such is the nature of the Western Conference this year. The Wolves also took another step towards securing a tiebreaker over a divisional opponent. With two wins in OKC this season, all the Wolves have to do is beat the Thunder once at home to secure that tiebreaker.

While the Thunder and the Nuggets both look as of now like they’re going to finish with a better record than the Wolves so the tiebreaker may ultimately be unnecessary, things can change incredibly fast in this league. You never know what may come in handy down the line.

All that aside, here are a few things I noticed last night…

Bench Saves The Day

If you were nervous when Karl-Anthony Towns got in some early foul trouble, you aren’t alone. Towns has been on a tear lately and his playing well seemed like the Wolves’ best chance to win. That’s not to say that Towns played badly, but he was limited to 24 minutes by the Thunder’s bruising center Steven Adams. However, the Wolves managed fine without him for long stretches, in large part due to the play of their bench.

Though it was Wiggins’ 40-point performance that will get all the headlines, Tuesday’s victory also saw some of the best performances of the season by Dario Saric and Anthony Tolliver. Saric finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds and was a plus-22 in 25 minutes of play. Saric has constantly shown the ability to change his game based on what his team needs, and in this contest it was his rebounding that stood out. Four of his boards were on the offensive glass. Though the Wolves narrowly lost the rebounding battle, they crushed the Thunder in second-chance opportunities, particularly down the stretch. That was in large part due to Saric. Saric also hit a few big shots including two threes, and though he didn’t shoot as well as he would have liked from three, the threat of him dialing in from deep changes the game for his teammates.

Same goes for Tolliver, who finished with 10 points in a very impactful 22 minutes. He only hit two three-pointers but both of them were incredibly crucial shots that helped put the Wolves ahead for good late in the game. He also grabbed four rebounds and had two assists. Having Tolliver in on the wing gives the Wolves an interesting look off the bench because they can play big without sacrificing shooting or speed. That’s important in the NBA right now—while teams like to say they want to “play small,” what they really mean is they want to be able to shoot and switch on defense. Having someone with Tolliver’s size who can do both those things is a great bonus.

Wiggins Magic

OK, let’s talk about Andrew Wiggins. To say that Tuesday was his best game of the season is a massive understatement. What he did against the Thunder blew his other performances out of the water.

There must be something about playing the Thunder that Wiggins loves. He had 30 against them back in December, and last night he finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds. Wiggins was aggressive, confident and focused. He got to the line an incredible 18 times (making 16 of his attempts) and shot two-of-four from three-point land as well. This is the type of game that can change the direction of a player’s season. For Wiggins to see the ball go into the basket as much as he did on Tuesday is a valuable thing. He’ll go into his next game confident and knowing that this type of performance is something he’s capable of. His teammates believe in him, and always have even when he was in a slump earlier in the year. He believes in them too. Perhaps his most impressive play of the night was a pass to Josh Okogie for a three—the game’s most important bucket—late in the game. If Wiggins can start seeing the floor like he did last night every night, it’s a good sign.

0-4 from three... UNTIL NOW. JOSH FREAKING OKOGIE pic.twitter.com/1dprodQ2sq — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2019

Getting Wiggins up the floor quickly and into some offensive opportunities in transition will be a point of emphasis for Saunders. Wiggins’ speed and athleticism are his greatest advantage and he’s near unstoppable when a defense isn’t set. It’s hard to describe how good Wiggins looked last night, it’s better to just see for yourself.

Living At The Line

I mentioned already that Wiggins shot 18 free throws last night. The Wolves ended up going 32-for-40 from the line last night, and that was the difference in the game. The Thunder were just 19-of-26. It’s often said in the NBA that the aggressive team gets the calls, and the Wolves were certainly the aggressive team last night.

When you’re getting to the rim the way the Wolves did last night, you’re going to get calls. The Wolves were also relentless on the glass and had a few important calls on second-chance attempts. The Wolves aren’t going to shoot this many free-throws every game, but the point is more about what that number says about how they’re playing rather than the actual number of free-throw attempts they had.

The Wolves started off the season as one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the league, and that has certainly regressed in the last few months. The rate at which they were shooting them was simply unsustainable. However, the Wolves are still the 10th best team in the league at the line percentage-wise and they attempt the 7th most shots. With the caliber of paint players the Wolves have on their roster, those numbers should only be on the rise.

The Wolves take the court next on Friday against the Mavs for Saunders’ home debut. Tickets can be found here.