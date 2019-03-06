Three Observations From The Wolves' Victory Over OKC

The Wolves had themselves a night on Tuesday, beating the Thunder 131-120 and clinching the season series between the two teams. Minnesota was paced by a monster night from Karl-Anthony Towns, who moved up to fifth on the Timberwolves’ all-time scoring list and finished with 41 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. While Town’s play put the Wolves in a great position, a lot went right for the team for them to get the victory. Here are a few things I noticed…

Spreading The Wealth

Gone are the days of the nine-man rotation. So many Timberwolves players have played and played well in recent games that it’s obvious that Interim Coach Ryan Saunders is having a hard time keeping guys on the bench. In Tuesday’s win, 11 Wolves players saw meaningful minutes, including rookie Keita Bates-Diop, who was forced into the rotation by necessity when Luol Deng went down but has undeniably earned his place.

Having the ability to go so deep into the rotation is big because it allows Saunders to be smart with players who are returning from injuries or who are still nursing nagging ailments. Saunders especially seems to have found a good balance for Derrick Rose, who played just under 20 minutes. That’s a great place for him to be at—Rose can be effective in more limited minutes (he scored 19 points on Tuesday) and it’s better for the Wolves to get Rose every night in fewer minutes than have to deal with him not being able to play some games.

The rotation at the power forward spot has also balanced out. Dario Saric, Taj Gibson and Anthony Tolliver have all found a place, with Gibson taking a few minutes at backup five and Tolliver spending a little time at the three. Things will change when Deng and Robert Covington return, but for now the Wolves’ rotation is fairly stable and evenly spread—that’s a good thing.

Defense Wins

The Wolves’ disappointing road trip last week was defined by very poor defense. That changed on Tuesday. While the Wolves let the Thunder score 120 points, they made every basket difficult and they didn’t let OKC play the kind of game they wanted to.

There were a few things in particular that stood out. Notably, the Wolves only let the Thunder score six points on the break. That’s far below OKC’s average of 18.5. The Wolves also held the Thunder to 44.7 percent shooting from the field, and while OKC hit more three-pointers than the Wolves, they shot 39.1 percent from range while the Wolves shot 50 percent.

Minnesota’s defense was held down by a monster night on the boards for the entire team. They outrebounded the Thunder 52 to 45 on the game, and held a 42 to 30 edge on the defensive end. While the Thunder did grab 15 offensive rebounds, the Wolves got the large majority of rebounds off Thunder missed shots (of which there were quite a few). It was a team effort—while Towns led the way with 14 boards, seven Wolves players finished with four or more. It’s impossible to defend without rebounding and when the Wolves do that well it makes their defense look better.

Okogie’s Plus/Minus

One thing that really jumps off the page when looking at Tuesday’s box score is Josh Okogie’s plus/minus. While the plus/minus in an imperfect statistic, Okogie’s was so far and away the highest in the game, it has to be an indicator of something positive.

Okogie played 30:29 minutes and finished with just six points on two-for-five shooting, four rebounds and no steals or blocks. That’s not the most impressive stat line. However, what Okogie did last night went far beyond the box score.

Most importantly, Okogie was given the job of guarding Russell Westbrook for most of the night. It’s the latest in a string of high-profile assignments that Okogie has done an amazing job with. He’s gotten so good over the course of the season of remembering the game plan and sticking with his man. Okogie isn’t bothered by players like Westbrook hitting shots—when they do incredible things, as is bound to happen, he stays focused. He doesn’t overcommit or get too aggressive in an effort to make things happen, he just stays right on his mark and doesn’t give them any room to breathe. Westbrook scored 38 last night. That’s a lot of points. However, Okogie made Westbrook work, and he stopped him from taking over the game. He made him work—sometimes that’s all you can do.

On offense, Okogie was two-for-three from beyond the arc. That’s a big step in the right direction for Okogie, who has struggled to knock down shots from long range at times. If he spends the summer working on corner threes and comes back more of a knock-down shooter, the sky is the limit for his NBA future. Okogie has proved to be a steal all season long and Tuesday night was just another example.