Three Observations From The Wolves' Victory Over Lakers

The big news of the evening on Sunday was the Wolves’ coaching change, but let’s not forget that there was a game that afternoon! The Wolves absolutely demolished the Lakers 108-86 in arguably their best defensive performance of the season and got a much-needed win to pull within two games of the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed.

Here are three things I noticed…

Jeff Teague, Winning

The Wolves sure are glad to have Teague back in the lineup. Against the Magic, Teague had 11 assists and on Sunday he had 10. Most importantly, the Wolves are 2-0 in those two games. Teague’s assists mean easy baskets for his teammates. With all due respect to Tyus Jones, who played very well in his absence, it’s nice to have Teague back.

Teague said before Friday’s game that missed playing, it’s clear he’s glad to be back on the court. Against the Lakers he was both aggressive and poised and he made great judgements about when to take his own shots and when to find his teammates.

JEFF TEAGUE FASTBREAK LAYUP DRILL pic.twitter.com/wmGw1U3t31 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 6, 2019

This is the kind of play the Wolves need from Teague. There’s a reason that Teague has never missed the playoffs—he understands how to manage a game and get the best out of his teammates. There are a lot of point guards in the league who can score, there are plenty who can pass, but ones that can effectively lead teams are rarer. Teague isn’t the Wolves most vocal leader or their best player, but he has everyone where they need to be on offense, and he is crafty—he can break down a defense at an elite level. Teague’s unselfish play has the Wolves looking great heading into an absolutely crucial stretch.

Defense Returns

The Wolves are 5-3 in their last eight but those wins have largely come on the back of their offense—in each of their wins they scored over 110 points. Except, that is, for tonight.

The Lakers absent LeBron James are not exactly a huge offensive threat, but the Wolves’ defensive performance can’t be overlooked. They allowed a season-low 86 points to the Lakers on 36.8 percent shooting—both season lows for the Wolves. This performance was made even more impressive by the fact that the Wolves were without their best defender in Robert Covington.

KAT tacking things to the glass pic.twitter.com/IK6epurHsR — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 6, 2019

It’s becoming hard to ignore Karl-Anthony Towns’ improvement on the defensive this season. He’s now gone six straight games with a blocked shot, and has had four or more blocks in three of those games, including four tonight. There’s no doubt that KAT's increasing defensive abilities are helping the Wolves reach new heights on that end of the floor. He should be an All-Star this year. There's still time to vote and help him get into the game.

Upcoming Opportunities

Looking ahead on the Wolves’ schedule, there are several games to circle as likely wins. Minnesota travels to OKC on Tuesday to play the Thunder in what should definitely be a fun one. The Wolves always play the Thunder tough and they just beat them in OKC on December 23rd. It’s not going to be an easy contest, but it’s a winnable one.

After that, the Wolves play New Orleans at home in what should be a revenge game for their New Year’s Eve defeat, then travel to Philadelphia to play against Jimmy Butler for the first time since he was traded in October. The Wolves then play the Spurs at home and the Suns at home before traveling to Phoenix then L.A to play the Suns and Lakers.

There’s no such thing as an automatic win the NBA, but there are such things as good opportunities. The rest of January is full of those. If the Wolves are serious about making the playoffs, and by all accounts they still very much believe themselves capable of making a push, they need to play well this month. Things were incredibly tight down the stretch last year and they will be the same this year. While wins in March and April may feel more significant, now is the time of year when good teams start to work their way up in the standings. It’s time for the Wolves to get it done.