Thibodeau Was A Very Happy Coach After The Wolves’ Victory Over Indiana

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau has a reputation for being tough and a little bit hard to please, but after the Wolves’ best performance of the season against the Pacers on Monday night, he was in a great mood.

In his postgame press conference, Thibodeau had praise for everyone up and down the roster. He started things off by talking about the bench, which looked phenomenal against Indiana.

“I thought Tyus [Jones], Gorgui [Dieng], Anthony Tolliver, Derrick [Rose] and Jimmy [Butler], that group played well again. They got going and a lot of good things happen,” he said.

“Gorgui is playing at a high level too, which is important for us. We have a number of guys, when you have Tyus, Derrick and Jimmy on the floor and Anthony spacing, G is putting a lot of pressure on the rim. But you’ve got multiple playmakers, so if we get stops and we get out into the open floor, we’re going to get good looks. We’re going to score a ton of points,” he continued.

Even the members of the bench that didn’t actually play got a nod. Thibodeau has been very complimentary of guys like Luol Deng, C.J. Williams, James Nunnally and Keita Bates-Diop, who stay ready even when they aren’t seeing game action.

“We’ve got several other guys who are probably deserving but just haven’t gotten the opportunity, and over the course of a long season you need everybody so I’m encouraged by the guys we have on the bench—all of them,” said Thibodeau. “I like the way they work every day. Whenever they do get an opportunity they’re going to perform well because of the way that they approach things.”

It wasn't just the backups that got a good word from their coach. Karl-Anthony Towns was great, especially on defense, and don't think for a minute Thibodeau didn't take notice.

“I thought that was one of KAT’s best defensive games. He did a number of great things: challenging shots, making people miss inside, rebounding the ball, getting out quickly. I thought he played a terrific all-around game,” he said.

Towns has made real strides on defense, and that’s leading to a ton of opportunities for the Wolves on offense.

“He’s reading the ball a lot better and he’s impacting shots at the rim,” said Thibodeau. “He’s a lot more active. When he does that it can trigger our offense. Just having the shot blocking at the rim and knowing when you go straight up like that it changes a lot of things, so he’s starting to figure that out.”

Thibodeau had a lot of nice things to say about Josh Okogie as well, who had the best game of his short career.

Thibodeau, along with the rest of us, was also impressed by Butler’s game tonight.

“He combines great strength, quickness, speed and intelligence. He knows right where the line is, he knows how the game’s being called, he knows the tendencies of the players, he anticipates extremely well,” Thibodeau said. “A guy like that, you give him rope. He’s a terrific defender and he doesn’t take any days off.”

The Wolves coach may be a little tough to please, but when his players do well, he lets them know. Everyone certainly went home happy on Monday night.