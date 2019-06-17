There's Plenty Of Value To Be Had With The Timberwolves' 2nd-Round Pick

Most of the focus surrounding the Timberwolves and the 2019 NBA Draft has gone to their No. 11 pick.

And rightfully so. History tells us that the Wolves will get a better player there than with their 43rd-overall pick.

This pick originally belonged to the Miami Heat. They traded it to Charlotte, and Charlotte sent it to Minnesota in 2015. Now here we are, four years later. The NBA is fun.

But don’t sleep on that pick, either. We’ve seen second-round gems throughout the history of the league. Just look at the NBA Finals. We saw rotational minutes go to Danny Green (46th pick, 2009), Norman Powell (46th pick, 2015), Fred VanVleet (undrafted), Draymond Green (35th pick, 2012), Quinn Cook (undrafted) and Alfonzo McKinnie (undrafted).

Those are six players who weren’t highly-touted prospects playing big minutes on the NBA’s biggest stage. This is why the NBA is such a beautiful game, my friends.

Players we’ve seen picked at 43 specifically have success are Trevor Ariza, Michael Redd and Eric Snow.

And while his numbers don’t jump out at you, it looks like Timberwolves’ 2018 second-round pick Keita Bates-Diop has a spot on this league.

Who could the Wolves draft this year? Players like Shamorie Ponds, Jontay Porter, Shuma Okeke, Admiral Schofield and Louis King are in that zone. But this draft, like pretty much all of them, is a pretty unpredictable one. Last season, we thought Bates-Diop could be a first-round pick. Instead, he fell to the back of the second.

From what we've heard from Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, he'll be aggressive finding talent. We always think of that coming in free agency and via trades, but it can also happen late if the draft if there's a player the team is passionate about.

Teams are built in many different ways. You certainly need your stars. Most of them will be the lottery picks. But as we just saw in a competitive Finals, the players we slept on coming into the league ended up making a huge difference.