With Team's Support, Wiggins Primed For A Bounce-Back Year

Andrew Wiggins will be the first to tell you that the 2017-18 season didn’t go the way he’d hoped. Wiggins undoubtedly played a significant role in helping the Wolves make the playoffs, but his individual numbers were down and he wasn’t happy with his performance.

Part of that was his role—Wiggins had been more of a focal point in the offense in years past. However, it wasn’t just a volume issue with Wiggins last year: he was less efficient. There was just something off last year, a fact that the young forward fully realizes.

“I didn’t have my best year,” he said. “I was missing the shots I usually [make], I wasn’t in a good rhythm, I was on and off. This summer I just focused on my spots, where I’m going to do damage, the spots I need to work on.”

Wiggins attempted more three-pointers last season than he had in any previous year and shot a lower percentage than he did in 2016-17. More so than any other year, Wiggins was used as a corner shooter in 2017-18, a role that took some getting used to. On a team that wasn’t exactly loaded with shooters, the job of producing beyond the arc fell to Wiggins, who is more naturally suited to slashing and using his extreme athleticism to finish around the rim.

This season, Wiggins is focused on learning from last year’s struggles while also figuring out ways to continue to develop his game in new ways.

“It was different, but I’m happy I went through it,” he said. “Just to learn and see how stuff played out when I was in that position. Hopefully this year I can piggyback on it and do more.”

While Wiggins’ numbers from last year are far from gaudy, there were some positive developments that flew under the radar. His overall defense has improved every year, and last year he showed flashes of truly elite defensive play. Wiggins’ athleticism and length give him the physical tools and as his understanding of the Wolves’ defensive scheme develops, his contributions on that end will only improve.

Wiggins is also great at holding on to the basketball. He rarely ever turns the ball over and he doesn’t foul much. While Wiggins increasing his aggressiveness may also lead to an increase in turnovers, his ball control will undoubtedly help him as he works to rebound this season.

While Wiggins is entering his fifth year in the league, he is still just 22 years old. He is the sixth-youngest player ever to score 6,000 points. The forward is an elite finisher, shooting almost 70 percent from inside three feet, but just 22 percent of his shots came in that area. A key factor in Wiggins bouncing back this year will be finding more opportunities to get to the rim. Wiggins’ improving three-point shot (though he took a step back last year, he is still miles ahead of where he was when he was drafted) and elite finishing ability give him the ability to become an incredibly effective scorer.

“The thing that I’d like to see is him using his athleticism, his ability to run the floor and attack the defense before it’s set,” said coach Tom Thibodeau. “Once he gets into the paint and gets deep he’s got great length and he can finish over people, so we’re expecting him to have a big season."

At Wolves media day and after the first few practices, Taj Gibson said that Wiggins is underappreciated, Thibodeau said that Wiggins deserves more recognition for his accomplishments and newly-signed forward Luol Deng said he’s been very impressed by Wiggins’ skill and potential so far. His teammates have Wiggins’ back and last season’s struggles are behind him.

“He’s a tough-minded player,” said Gibson. “It’s tough when you’re in the league and you got people constantly on your back saying what you should do, what you shouldn’t do. As long as he only cares about what we think in the locker room and knows that we’re behind him, that’s all that really matters. The last few days he’s been going 100 percent, going hard. He saved a lot of games for us last year, a lot of these games go unseen. I think he’s going to have a good year.”