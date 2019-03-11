Teague Bounces Back, Paces Wolves Offense In Win Over Knicks

Saturday night was a night to forget for Jeff Teague.

While the Wolves beat the Wizards at Target Center, Teague shot just 2-for-14 from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3-point line – his worst shooting performance of the season.

Less than 24 hours later (thanks Daylight Saving Time!) against the Knicks, Teague had himself a night, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The Wolves won 103-92.

It was Teague’s 11th double-double of the season and his second in the last five days.

Young players might have let a performance like Saturday’s impact them a day later. Teague is a veteran and understands what happened yesterday doesn’t have to dictate what happens today.

The Wolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington in this one. Teague’s performance played a huge part in why the Wolves came away with a win.