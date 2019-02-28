Tazel Institute's Visit To Timberwolves Focuses On The Business Of Basketball, Along With Other Life Lessons

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and more specifically Assistant General Manager Noah Croom, hosted the Tazel Institute for the second-straight year at the team's headquarters at Mayo Clinic Square.

The Tazel Institute was founded in 2015 and is led by Leon Tazel. The goal of the Tazel Institute is to educate and expose diverse students, specifically young African American men to the inner workings of professional business in the many industries that make up our economy.

“The day is about exposing the young men to the Timberwolves and Lynx organization,” Tazel said. “And it is all about that and also letting them see African American males who are in influential positions within the Timberwolves and Lynx (organization).”

There were 12 teenage African American students there for a day of learning, but it was also a day about some self reflection. The students were able to learn about the inner workings of the basketball operations department, digital content and the sales aspect with members of the Timberwolves staff speaking to the students.

Along with Croom, Vice President of Basketball Development John Thomas spoke to the students. Thomas gave a powerful message to the students to close the day, echoing that they can do whatever they want if they have the right support system and put in the hard work.

“I think it’s very impactful to be able to see someone like yourself in an elite position, if you will, gives you the confidence that you can do it, too,” Tazel said.

It resonated with the students.

“I feel like the network part is big, too, because as people were talking about, in life, if you want to go somewhere, you can’t really just do it,” student Darius Green said. “You have to have people around you and in your corner, so when you have those resources to use, you can get to the spots you need, but you also need to put in the hard work because if you’re just there and slack off, you’re not going to make it as far as the person behind you waiting to get there.”

“I felt like it was about networking and just being open to different possibilities and careers that are out there, because even though we might have a mindset to one thing we want, it’s always good to go out and see what else is out there in case something happens,” student Chris James said. “ . . . Being the next innovative person or brand, that’s my motivation.”