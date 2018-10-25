T-Wolves Gaming Names Shawn Vilvens General Manager and Head Coach

Minneapolis-St. Paul –T-Wolves Gaming, the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 2K League affiliate team,named Shawn Vilvens as the franchise’s first General Manager and Head Coach.

Vilvens most recently served as a Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach at Cincinnati Christian University while also consulting for the school’s new ESports Program, focusing on NBA 2K Talent Scouting and Coaching. Vilvens is an AAU coach in Cincinnati, Ohio and is also licensed through Team USA as a player development coach.

“We are beyond excited to introduce Shawn as the first Head Coach and General Manager of our T-Wolves Gaming franchise,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Shawn is very well-respected in the NBA 2K community and was one of the most sought-after coaching candidates. He combines the necessary basketball coaching acumen with high-level NBA 2K gaming experience to make the ideal leader for our franchise. We look forward to seeing what Shawn can do with our two cornerstones, Brandon and Mihad, and how he shapes the rest of our roster moving forward.”

“I could not be more excited to be offered the position as General Manager and Head Coach for T-Wolves Gaming,” said Vilvens. “Being part of a world class organization in the Timberwolves as it joins the 2K League is a once-in-a-hundred lifetime opportunity. With two supremely talented players already on the roster in Brandon and Mihad, we are going to continue to build a team through the draft of players who are equally talented and committed to setting the bar competitively and professionally for the 2K League as it continues to grow and expand in to new markets.”

A United States Navy veteran, Vilvens participated in the 2018 NBA 2KLeague Combine and has been a high competition Pro-Am team owner and player since 2016. The Cincinnati native graduated cum laude from Cincinnati Christian University with a degree in Biblical Studies. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Divinity, Theology.

T-Wolves Gaming acquired the franchise’s first two players in September, trading for Brandon “Hood” Caicedo and selecting Mihad “I F E A S T” Feratovic with the 6th overall pick in the first-ever NBA 2K League Expansion Draft.

On August 15, 2018, the NBA 2K League announced the addition of a Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate team, which will compete beginning with the 2019 season. Minnesota joins the affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in signing on for the league’s second season, bringing the total number of teams to 21.

T-Wolves Gaming will unveil the team’s logo and wordmarks in the coming weeks.

