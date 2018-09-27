T-Wolves Gaming Acquires Franchise’s First Two Players

Minneapolis-St. Paul – In the first-ever NBA 2K League Expansion Draft, T-Wolves Gaming, the Minnesota Timberwolves organization’s NBA 2K League affiliate, last night selected Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo with the 3rd overall selection and Mihad “I F E A S T” Feratovic with the 6th overall pick. Today, T-Wolves Gaming traded the rights to oLARRY to the Cavs Legion GC in exchange for Brandon “Hood” Caicedo.

“Last night was an exciting night for our T-Wolves Gaming franchise,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “In acquiring Hood and drafting I F E A S T, we secured two cornerstone players for our team, both of whom we had our sights set on as we went through the draft process. We’re excited to engage the avid esports audience in Minnesota and Timberwolves fans around the world as we move forward and build our T-Wolves Gaming brand.”

Hood (@hoodbc_), a 6-5 point guard, averaged 29.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season in leading Cavs Legion GC to an 8-6 regular season record and a Semifinals appearance in the inaugural NBA 2K League Playoffs. Hood finished the 2018 season ranked third in the league in scoring and fifth in steals. Hood was originally selected 16th overall by Cavs Legion GC in the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft.

“I’m super excited to join T-Wolves Gaming,” said Caicedo. “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead a franchise and look forward to getting to Minneapolis soon with my teammates. I’m really excited to play with I F E A S T. He was a big part of a successful 76ers GC squad last season and he’ll be a big part of our team moving forward.”

I F E A S T (@iFEAST_), a 6-11 power forward, posted averages of 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists during last season with 76ers GC, who finished the regular season with a 10-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the inaugural NBA 2K League Playoffs. I F E A S T was originally drafted by 76ers GC with the 14th pick in the 3rd round of last year’s inaugural NBA 2K League Draft.

“On draft night I was incredibly humbled to have been selected by a first-class organization in Minnesota,” said Feratovic. “Their trust and belief in me to be a cornerstone piece of this team alongside not just a top scorer, but a leader and elite player in Hood is exciting. We will represent the franchise in a professional manner and build a winning culture in Minnesota. I look forward to having a successful season as a member of T-Wolves Gaming.”

The NBA 2K League Expansion Draft order was determined by the NBA 2K League Expansion Draft Lottery held Sept. 7 at the NBA office in New York City. The expansion draft lottery was conducted by drawing ping-pong balls in random order from the official ball machine that is used for the NBA Draft Lottery. During the draft, the four expansion teams, which also include affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, selected from a pool of 68 players who participated in the inaugural season and were not protected by their original team.

Fans can follow T-Wolves Gaming on the following digital platforms:

Online:www.timberwolves.com/gaming

Twitter/Instagram: @Twolvesgaming

Facebook:www.facebook.com/twolvesgaming

Twitch:www.twitch.tv/twolvesgaming

On August 15, 2018, the NBA 2K League announced the addition of a Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate team, which will compete beginning with the 2019 season. Minnesota joins the affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in signing on for the league’s second season, bringing the total number of teams to 21.

T-Wolves Gaming will unveil the team’s logo and wordmarks in the coming weeks.

About the NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s teams drafts six players to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, in-season tournaments and playoffs. Knicks Gaming won the first-ever NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday, Aug. 25. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.