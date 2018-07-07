Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Raptors

Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas

NBA TV

Both of these teams are looking to get their first Summer League win of 2018 on Sunday afternoon.

The Raptors are coming off a 90-77 loss to the Pelicans on Friday, while the Wolves are coming off a 70-69 loss to the Nuggets.

Toronto has some intriguing names on its roster. There’s OG Anunoby, who started 62 games last season as a rookie. Malachi Richardson was a first-round pick two years ago. And Marquis Teague, the brother of Wolves guard Jeff, saw some time with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Also keep an eye on Rawle Alkins who is looking to crack an NBA roster after being undrafted last month out of Arizona.

The Wolves also have their fair share of names to watch, albeit with less NBA experience. Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop were the team’s 2018 draft picks. In his Summer League debut, Okogie finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Bates-Diop added nine points and seven rebounds.

Those are solid numbers, but the two shot a combined 5-for-21 from the field and 2-for-12 from the 3-point line along with committing nine turnovers. Those hiccups were expected in their first NBA action.

Amile Jefferson tore up the G League last season and finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds on Friday. And then there’s Jared Terrell, who the team signed to a two-way contract earlier this week. He finished with five points and three rebounds.

This will be a good test for the young Wolves against guys who have more NBA experience than most Summer League players.