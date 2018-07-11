Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pistons

Wolves vs. Pistons, 7 p.m.

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

ESPN2

Tournament play kicks off on Wednesday at Summer League.

The Wolves finished preliminary play with a 2-1 record and earned the No. 8 seed. They’ll face off against the Detroit Pistons, who have the No. 25 seed. Detroit finished preliminary play with a 1-2 record.

Detroit has some fire power on its squad. There’s Henry Ellenson, who was the 18th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Ellenson is averaging 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game through Summer League. Then there’s Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas who were 2018 draft picks. Brown is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while Thomas is averaging 10.7 points while shooting 44 percent from the field.

The Wolves have some firepower of their own led by rookies Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie.

Bates-Diop is averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while Okogie is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Those two have been the backbone of this Summer League team on both ends of the court.

Amile Jefferson has been steady as well, averaging 10.7 points and 13 rebounds (second in Summer League) per game.

If the Wolves win, they’ll play the winner of the Bulls and Mavericks first-round game. That game would be on Saturday at 6 p.m. If they lose, they’ll play Friday at 7 p.m. against the loser of Toronto and Denver.