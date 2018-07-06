Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

Wolves vs. Nuggets

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

NBA TV

And we’re back.

Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves kicks off on Friday night in Las Vegas against the Denver Nuggets.

While the Wolves didn’t have a lottery pick this year, there’s still plenty of intrigue with this matchup against Denver and this team throughout Summer League as a whole.

The two players fans will be watching are Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop. Okogie was drafted with the 20th-overall pick and Bates-Diop was taken 48th overall, a pick that was thought to be an absolute steal in NBA circles.

This is just one game, so there’s not a whole lot to take from it. No need to overreact. There will be some jitters considering this is their first NBA action. And while Summer League games aren’t always that competitive, this game has pretty solid NBA experience across the board.

The Nuggets won’t be with their first-round pick, Michael Porter, but they have Malik Beasley, Tyler Lydon and Thomas Welsh on their roster.

Beasley was drafted 19th overall in the 2016 draft and played 9.4 minutes per game last season. Lydon was the 24th pick last season, while Welsh was the team’s second-round pick last month.

The Wolves have their two 2018 draft picks along with Amile Jefferson and Jared Terrell. Jefferson absolutely dominated the G League last season in Iowa and was brought up to the NBA for the team’s final push into the playoffs. Minnesota announced Thursday that it signed Terrell to a two-way contract. Terrell, 23, averaged 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds last season for Rhode Island. More importantly, he shot 41.4 percent from deep.

Justin Patton, foot, will not play in Summer League.

This is normally the spot where we project starters, but Summer League is weird and it’s not so much about who starts these games, but rather who finishes them.

This is a late one. Grab a nap, or a coffee, and expect plenty of postgame content once things wrap up in Vegas.