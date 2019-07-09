Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Heat

The Timberwolves look to close out Summer League preliminary play with a perfect 4-0 record.

It won’t be easy, though, because so are the Heat.

Miami also goes into the game with a 3-0 record, coming off a 96-92 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Cox Pavillion, Las Vegas

How To Watch: NBA TV, Timberwolves.com

Here a few things to watch for in this one:

For the Wolves, it’s been all about balance. Six players are averaging nine or more points per game, led by Keita Bates-Diop, who is averaging 14 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds. He’s been Minnesota’s best player in Summer League and his confidence is through the roof right now.

Lottery pick Tyler Herro looks the part. The No. 13 pick is averaging 21 points per game in three contests. He’s coming off a 25-point performance on Tuesday. This seems like a pretty good challenge for one Josh Okogie.

Timberwolves first-round pick Jarrett Culver will not play. He’s still getting familiar with the team and schemes. Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said Culver is too important to the team to risk his well-being in Summer League. Second-round pick Jaylen Nowell is recovering from a thigh contusion. It seems unlikely he’ll play, but we’ll see.

If the Wolves finish in the top eight of preliminary play, they'll be eligible to participate for the Summer League championship. We'll update you on when the next game will be immediately after this one wraps up.