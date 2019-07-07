Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Hawks

Talk about intriguing Summer League contests.

Or I guess, what could have been.

Some of the could-be intriguing names might not play.

Timberwolves wing Jarrett Culver’s trade to the team was made official on Saturday, and it’s unknown if he’ll play in this one. The same goes for Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter – although Hunter’s trade hasn’t gone through yet.

Still, there are some names on both teams that are exciting. For the Wolves, second-year players Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop are the main focus for fans. Okogie had a rough shooting game in Friday’s win over the Cavaliers, but had a pretty solid all-around game, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. The star of the game for the Wolves was Bates-Diop, who finished with 17 points, nine coming from the 3-point line.

Two-way player Naz Reid played just 14 minutes due to a foot injury, but still managed nine points and three rebounds. He looks like an absolute steal and has tools that the average big man doesn’t have.

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: Thomas And Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN 2

As for the Hawks, the most notable name is 2018 first-round pick Omari Spellman. As a rookie, Spellman appeared in just 46 games and averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He probably would have liked his 2019 Summer League debut to have gone better as well. Spellman finished with just eight points and eight rebounds while shooting 3-for-13 in Saturday’s 89-83 loss to the Bucks.

Center Reid Travis, who was born in Minneapolis, plays for Atlanta’s Summer League team.

We’ll see if the Wolves can move to 2-0 in preliminary play.