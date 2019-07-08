Getty Images
Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bucks
The Wolves will look to remain undefeated as they take on the Bucks on Monday night.
Minnesota is one of five 2-0 Summer League teams after beating the Cavaliers and Hawks.
The Bucks, meanwhile, are 1-1.
When: July 8, 8 p.m. CT
Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas
How To Watch: ESPNU, Timberwolves.com
A few tidbits on this matchup:
- It was all about balance from the Wolves on Sunday against the Hawks. Nine players scored five or more points in the game, led by Josh Okogie’s 15 points. As expected, Minnesota’s two second-year players have carried the Wolves. Okogie is averaging 14.5 points per contest, while Keita Bates-Diop is averaging 14.
- Will Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver play? It seems like the Wolves will sit him. Culver just arrived in Las Vegas late on Saturday night and he hasn’t really had time to practice or play with his teammates. Probably the smart move here. We’ll update you if anything changes.
- There aren’t a lot of standout names for the Bucks. Sterling Brown is on the roster, as is former North Carolina standout Luke Maye. Through two games, though, the star has been Bonzie Colson. Colson, who played for the Bucks’ G League team last season, is averaging 20 points through two games.
- Wolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin’s numbers don’t stand out to you. He’s only averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 assists per game, but he’s been a steady hand for the Wolves and doesn’t make many mistakes.
