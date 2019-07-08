Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bucks

The Wolves will look to remain undefeated as they take on the Bucks on Monday night.

Minnesota is one of five 2-0 Summer League teams after beating the Cavaliers and Hawks.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are 1-1.

When: July 8, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas

How To Watch: ESPNU, Timberwolves.com

A few tidbits on this matchup: