Summer League Championship Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Grizzlies

Championship, baby!

The Wolves face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Monday night’s Summer League Championship game in Las Vegas.

No. 3 Minnesota goes into the game with a 6-0 record, while the No. 8 Grizzlies are 5-1.

When: Monday, July 15, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

How To Watch: ESPN and Timberwolves.com

There has been no overlap in opponents for the two teams, for whatever that’s worth.

For the Wolves, this has been an absolute team effort, which is a rare thing at Summer League. The Wolves play an unselfish style of ball and buy in defensively.

The Wolves have six players averaging double digits in scoring:

Naz Reid (who held up very well against Jarrett Allen on Sunday night): 12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG

Kelan Martin: 11.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG

Mitch Creek; 10.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG

Jordan McLaughlin: 10.8 PPG, 5.3 APG

Keita Bates-Diop: 10.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG

Josh Okogie: 10.2 PPG

Okogie missed Sunday’s game with an ankle/shin injury, which seemed more precautionary than anything. It’d still be somewhat of a surprise if he played.

Also, look for former University of Minnesota star Jordan Murphy to play a bit more. Murphy is averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. With the whole back-to-back-to-back thing, expect Summer League coach Pablo Prigioni to stagger some minutes. While it is the championship, the health of these players is obviously the most-important thing.

For Minnesota, this whole trip has been about building a winning culture, and win or lose, the team has accomplished that over the last 12 days or so. It’s about laying the foundation.

While the Grizzlies don’t have Ja Morant playing, this is still a team with plenty of talent. Fellow first-round pick Brandon Clarke has been very solid, averaging 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Tyler Harver, a sharpshooter, is averaging 14.3 points per contents. There’s also Bruno Caboclo, who is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Success for him is somewhat expected in Summer League considering he’s a four-year pro.

This should be a fun game, which plenty of players to look what they can contribute on the big stage.