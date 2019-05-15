Statement from Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Owner Glen Taylor on the Passing of Longtime Timberwolves Basketball Executive Rob Babcock

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The following is a statement from Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor on the passing of longtime Wolves basketball executive Rob Babcock:

“I am extremely saddened to hear of Rob’s passing. I got to know Rob well during his time with the Wolves and considered him a great friend. For 22 years he played an important role in the day-to-day operations of our basketball front office and was instrumental in shaping our roster during our eight-year playoff run from 1997 through 2004. On behalf of the Timberwolves and Lynx, we want to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Laura, sons Chris and Nate, and the entire Babcock family.”