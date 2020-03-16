Karl-Anthony Towns Makes $100,000 Donation To Mayo Clinic

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Mar 15, 2020

Minneapolis-St. Paul – On Sunday, Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns announced he will be donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic which has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. 

“Our team has been working around the clock for the past month to develop a test for COVID-19,” says Dr. William Morice II, chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic. “We are blown away by Karl’s gesture to help us fast-track offering testing to more patients across Minnesota and the nation.” 


Mayo expects this donation to help increase testing capacity from 200 per day to over 1,000 tests per day in the coming weeks. For those who are interested in being a part of making COVID-19 testing capabilities possible and increasing availability, as well as supporting Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response, please visit mayoclinic.org. 

 

