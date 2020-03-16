Karl-Anthony Towns Makes $100,000 Donation To Mayo Clinic

Minneapolis-St. Paul – On Sunday, Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns announced he will be donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic which has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Our team has been working around the clock for the past month to develop a test for COVID-19,” says Dr. William Morice II, chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic. “We are blown away by Karl’s gesture to help us fast-track offering testing to more patients across Minnesota and the nation.”