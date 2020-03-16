Karl-Anthony Towns Makes $100,000 Donation To Mayo Clinic
Minneapolis-St. Paul – On Sunday, Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns announced he will be donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic which has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Our team has been working around the clock for the past month to develop a test for COVID-19,” says Dr. William Morice II, chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic. “We are blown away by Karl’s gesture to help us fast-track offering testing to more patients across Minnesota and the nation.”
This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts. Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 16, 2020 Mayo expects this donation to help increase testing capacity from 200 per day to over 1,000 tests per day in the coming weeks. For those who are interested in being a part of making COVID-19 testing capabilities possible and increasing availability, as well as supporting Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response, please visit mayoclinic.org.
We’re all in this together, let’s protect ourselves and the community around us.
This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts. Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes.
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 16, 2020
Mayo expects this donation to help increase testing capacity from 200 per day to over 1,000 tests per day in the coming weeks. For those who are interested in being a part of making COVID-19 testing capabilities possible and increasing availability, as well as supporting Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response, please visit mayoclinic.org.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: