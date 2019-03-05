Star Tribune Allows Jr. Reporters To Get Head Start On Career

On Feb. 25, three students were able to get a head start on their careers, thanks to the Star Tribune.

Heidi Sanchez, Jesse Ordoñez-Saybe and Brendan Thor were able to cover the Timberwolves and Kings game at Target Center. All three are current high school seniors who will be attending the University of St. Thomas as ThreeSixty Journalism Scholars beginning in the fall of 2019.

The three were able to talk to players, sit in the media seats and attend postgame media availability.

This is the second year Star Tribune has done this and it’s a pretty cool thing that not many high school students, let alone college students, are able to do.

You can read more about each student’s unique experience at the game (a Wolves win) here.