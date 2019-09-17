Sports Business Journal Names Sianneh Mulbah Among “Game Changers” Honorees

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Sports Business Journal today honored Timberwolves and Lynx Chief People Officer Sianneh Mulbah among its “Game Changers” at its annual Game Changers Conference in New York City. The award celebrates 40 women who are setting the standard and leading the next generation in sports business.

“We are a stronger organization thanks to Sianneh’s vision and leadership,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “She continually champions ideas and policies that better our culture and help our staff thrive; we are thrilled that the Sports Business Journal has recognized Sianneh as one of this year’s influential women changing the trajectory of our industry.”

Mulbah became the Timberwolves and Lynx first female C-level executive when she was named the organization’s first Chief People Officer in 2018. Since joining the franchise in 2011, Mulbah has created policies that have led to the franchise’s highest engagement score in team history and among the top in the NBA. She’s spearheaded innovative ways of elevating organizational culture including a transformative compensation plan, initiatives around social impact days and volunteerism, and the development of a new talent acquisition task force that eventually led to the hiring of President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, the first Latino to lead an NBA front office.

Mulbah is the first employee from the Timberwolves and Lynx to win the prestigious award. She is on the board of directors for the Twin Cities chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) and Girls on the Run Twin Cities.