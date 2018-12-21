Sounds of Blackness to Perform Special Halftime Show December 28 When the Timberwolves Take on Atlanta

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that three-time Grammy-winning artists Sounds of Blackness will perform a special Prince tribute at halftime of the Friday, December 28 game against the Atlanta Hawks. The game, which tips at 7:00 p.m., will be the first and only time the Wolves will wear the Prince-inspired Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms at Target Center. Tickets are available by visiting Timberwolves.comor by calling 612-673-1234.

The game is the second in a series of halftime acts that will take place in conjunction with the Timberwolves Earned Edition and City Edition uniform nights at Target Center during the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves Earned Edition uniform was unveiled last week on the team’s social media channels via a video highlighting the new look. Minnesota “earned” the new look by making the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Sounds of Blackness has appeared at the Olympics, The World Cup, The Ryder Cup, The Grammy Awards and numerous National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Football League games. Sounds of Blackness, who has won Image, Soul Train, Stellar, International Time for Peace awards, has appeared with Prince, Elton John, Usher, John Legend, Common, Sting, Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson among other artists. Their Top-10 single “Royalty” is available now on iTunes and was nominated for two NAACP Image and two Stellar Awards.

Timberwolves Earned Edition merchandise is available for purchase now online at Timberwolvesteamstore.comand at the Timberwolves Team Store in the Target Center skyway.