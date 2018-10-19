Shootaround Report | Wolves Ready To Play In Front Of Home Crowd

The Wolves were one of the best teams at home last season, finishing with a 30-11 record at Target Center.

They hope to keep that momentum going into 2018-19 and it starts Friday night against the Cavaliers.

“I’m expecting a great atmosphere,” Wolves point guard Tyus Jones said after Friday’s shootaround. “Every home game last year, the fans made it a tough place to come play. The energy, we feed off of them.”

As the season progressed and the Wolves kept winning last season, we saw the players, and fans, ramp up their intensity.

“It was crazy,” Taj Gibson said. “Playoffs, it was great. Even the regular season was great. They started to see how great of a team we could be . . . One thing about Minnesota, when you do your job and work hard, people are going to come and support you.”

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is one player familiar with Minnesota fans. We talked to Love on Thursday about his time in Minnesota. You can check that out here.

Love is a challenging player to defend with his ability to play inside out.

“I’ve been going up against Kevin for a long time and he keeps getting better and better as years go by,” Gibson said.

Love has been in touch with Minnesota’s new low-post star Karl-Anthony Towns over the course of his career. The two met on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Towns said that he talks to Love “a good amount of times.”

“I really respect what he was able to do here in Minnesota and him as a player,” Towns said.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. You can watch the game on Fox Sports North and listen on 830 WCCO Radio.