Shootaround Report | Wolves Have Saunders' Back, Faster Pace Coming

Tuesday night marks Wolves Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders’ debut on the sidelines. It’s a high-pressure situation for the first-time head coach, who will be coaching the Wolves in an important game against a Western Conference rival. You won’t find an ounce of fear in the Wolves though—they have faith in their new leader and they’re excited to compete with him.

“That’s what we’ve talked about is not only him having our back but us having his back and everyone coming together, playing for one another, trusting one another, believing in one another, doing it for one another,” said Tyus Jones. “I think it’s going to be great. We’re going to support him and have his back and play extremely hard.”

Working Together

In his first 36 hours at the helm, Saunders has emphasized collaboration and communication. On Monday he sat down with every player individually and met with the team as a group as well.

“I made it clear that they’ll be able to voice if they have a strong feeling about something, but at the end of the day it’ll be myself and our staff, our decisions to really see what we’re going to do,” he said.

Just has the team has placed a ton of faith in Saunders, he has faith in his staff. He knows he is surrounded by a team of coaches that are all dedicated to helping the Wolves win. There hasn’t been any awkwardness about him taking over—everyone respects Saunders’ hard work and experience.

“Everybody here has been incredible,” he said. “Everybody has been in this organization to try to help this organization become better and that’s everybody’s main focus.”

“I think he’s going to be great,” said Jones. “I think he’s prepared a long time for this moment. Everyone believes in him, everyone respects him and trusts him, and everyone is going to play really hard and have his back.”

Gradual Change

While Saunders has plenty of ideas he’s looking forward to implementing, don’t expect the Wolves to be a dramatically different team right away. Saunders has yet to hold a full practice, and while he’s been working hard for the last 36 hours, he’s still in the phase of assessing things and figuring out his areas of focus.

“I think the thought right now is just in moderation. I’ve said it a number of times, until you’re the one making the decision you have ideas, all those ideas sound great but then you have to see them play out,” said Saunders. “I’ll be careful in terms of how much I want to implement and also I’ll be speaking to the guys too and trying to get their gauge on things as well.”

If there’s one thing that has been stressed from a scheme standpoint, it’s that the Wolves want to play faster on offense. They have a lot of length and athleticism on the team and putting that to use has been a focus. That’s news has been received well by the players.

“He wants us to play faster, get the ball up the court fast, so the pace will definitely increase,” said Andrew Wiggins. “I’m just going to be in attack mode and that’s what he wants me to be in. I feel like that’s the part of my game that’s the best.”

Beyond that, we will just have to wait and see what types of changes Saunders makes to the Wolves’ system. Whatever they are, they will be based in careful observation and input from the team—Saunders won’t be changing things just to make a point, everything will be done in order to give the Wolves a better chance of winning.

More Than Basketball

When Saunders takes the floor tonight, his father Flip will be on his mind. Saunders was brought into coaching by his dad, and perhaps no single person left a larger legacy in the Wolves organization than Flip.

However, Saunders won’t get too caught up in the moment.

“I think a lot of things will be going through my mind, but Russell Westbrook and Paul George, they’ll definitely be in there,” he joked after shootaround. “But my father will also be in there.”

For Jones, who is close to the Saunders family, being a part of Ryan Saunders’ first game as an NBA head coach is a special thing.

“It’s extremely cool to see. It means a lot I know to Ryan, it means a lot to me,” he said. “Anyone who knows him knows how important this is to him and his family. It’s such a cool thing to see and experience and be a part of for myself. I know he’s ready for it, I know he’s worked really hard for this moment, and we know he’s going to make the most of it.”

The Wolves tip off at 7 p.m. tonight in OKC. You can read the scouting report and find out how to watch Saunders’ debut here.