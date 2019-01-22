Shootaround Report | Suns Doubleheader And Rose’s Injury Management

The Wolves have an interesting challenge in front of them on Tuesday evening as they face the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three days. While the Wolves won the first outing, it was far from a perfect performance. Minnesota will obviously take stock of what worked in the game but they’ll also be trying some new things—that’s especially important as Phoenix has a chance to adjust as well after losing Sunday.

“You have a similar framework to things. It’s more like being in a playoff series in a way—you tinker with things that didn’t work but the things that did work you try to stick with them. So there are some adjustments on both sides,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

One major difference is that the Wolves will likely be without Jeff Teague, who is still trying to overcome a series of nagging injuries. It’s a tough break for Teague, who has been struggling to stay healthy all season.

In his absence, and the absence of backup Tyus Jones, Derrick Rose and Jerryd Bayless need to shoulder the load for the team.

“[Jerryd] has been really important, and the professionalism of him in staying ready, coming in obviously in the middle of the season via trade, being able to play both the one and the two and adjust and really just be ready, it’s a big credit to him,” said Saunders.

Rose has a well-documented injury history, and with the Wolves thin backcourt, he’s needed to take extra precautions to ensure he’s able to play every night.

“Normally a lot of people wouldn’t think about or care about how much recovery I do every day or the day before games to actually play in the games. They probably don’t think about it but I do a lot,” said Rose. “I call myself a trainer now even though I don’t have none of the degrees. I know everything that’s going on with my body but it all came from my injuries, I think I learned from that.”

Rose borrows from the Wolves and travels with specialized recovery equipment, and he is incredibly disciplined in making sure he is listening to his body—particularly when it comes to balance.

“When I came back from my right ankle, during the game I overcompensate sometimes because I’m trying to protect the side that’s hurting, and my left heel was hurting so getting balance, that’s the biggest thing especially coming back from knee injuries,” Rose said. “One little thing can throw off your whole side, it goes from your ankles to your hips to your neck, and being balanced is a part of my game. It’s the reason I’ll be playing well, shooting the ball well, is because I’ve been balanced.”

All that work and focus is helping Rose put together his best season since returning from injury. While some may watch the tape from his Chicago days and think that Rose still has not returned to peak form, Rose himself actually thinks he is a better player now than he was then.

“To be honest I feel like I’m better. I was reckless back then, I didn’t know the game. Just look at my game now then look at my game when I played with the Bulls. It was a reckless game,” he said. “Now I’m more poised, more under control, when I do go to the basket I’m smarter, my IQ is a lot higher. I think I got the complete package now. I can drive, take the shots their giving me, and I’m shooting the ball pretty good right now. I think I’m a better player, that’s just my opinion.”

For more on the Wolves’ matchup with the Suns, including how to watch the game, check out our scouting report.