Shootaround Report | Stopping Dame, Welcoming Mitch Creek

The Wolves have gone up against tough competition every game in the last week and they’ll have another test on Monday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Blazers will be missing CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard is still a huge threat.

“He’s obviously tough to guard but the way he gets his points, he scores in so many different ways. Scores from three, he’s obviously good from the free-throw line, and then him getting to the basket too. He’s tough,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

The task of guarding Lillard will fall primarily to Josh Okogie and Tyus Jones. Both are solid defenders, but Lillard does so many things well they’ll need to be locked in from the start. There isn’t much room for error.

“He’s been extremely aggressive playing great basketball, so you got to be ready from the jump for him to come out and look to assert himself. Obviously, that’s what they need being a little banged up,” said Jones. “We got to be ready for him. He’s a guy who can get hot quick and put up crazy numbers. You can’t come into it thinking he’s going to ease his way into the game. He’s going to be ready to go.”

The Wolves are no stranger to injuries themselves and they used one of their open roster spots to bring in Mitch Creek, a combo forward from Australia. Creek has been playing well in the G-League and previously played two 10-day contracts with the Brooklyn Nets.

“We like his upside, he’s been good in the G-League, and we like how hard he plays, which is something you need especially when you do get younger. Also every report we’ve gotten from people is how good he is for a culture too and for a team so that’s something that definitely has to be noted,” said Saunders.

Creek is obviously excited for the opportunity to don another NBA jersey.

“Any time you get to pull on an official NBA team jersey it’s always a privilege,” said Creek. “I’m absolutely thrilled, I’m excited to be here. Speaking to coach and the guys and all the staff here it’s been a really easy transition and warm welcome, so I’m looking forward to the next 10 days.”

For Creek, the opportunity to play in the NBA is about more than just himself, it’s an opportunity to raise the profile of the sport of basketball in Australia. Excitement around basketball is growing there and seeing players make it at the highest level goes a long way.

“You just want to try and ignite the passion for a young kid or a young boy or girl or family member that now loves basketball because someone they know has made it and stepped into the light for a change,” said Creek. “I feel Australian basketball is at a great level right now and this solidifies that we’re on the map. If we continue to do things like this with other players as well, it’s only good things for Australia.”

While the Wolves are eliminated from the playoffs, we saw over the weekend that they are still very competitive. Jones said that the team is obviously still motivated to win—that’s why they play.

“It’s a different motivation with the playoffs not in the picture. You’re always motivated as a player, that’s what you play the game for—you love to compete, you love to win—so it’s a different motivation,” said Jones. “We’re trying to work on the Minnesota Timberwolves, we’re trying to get better as a group every day and improve, and we’re still trying to win each and every night we step out there.”

The Wolves take on the Blazers at 7 p.m. on Monday. For more information about the contest check out our scouting report.