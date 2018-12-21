Shootaround Report | The Spurs’ Defense, Rose Shooting From The Core

The Wolves are in San Antonio on Friday night to face the Spurs—a squad that looked pretty rough to start the season but has since fought their way back into playoff contention behind a resurgent defense.

The Spurs have not allowed an opponent to score over 100 points in six straight games. Those games haven’t been against the strongest opposition, but nevertheless it’s an impressive feat. In the West, a run like that can turn the tide for a team in terms of playoff positioning. The Wolves can use the Spurs as an example of how quickly things can change in the standings.

“It’s unbelievable,” said coach Tom Thibodeau of the Spurs’ defensive efforts. “Certainly, when you look at how they’re doing it, they’re tied together, they’re making great effort, second and third efforts, you have to move the ball against them, you have to move bodies.”

That goal will be slightly complicated by the continued absence of Jeff Teague, who will be out for at least another week after team doctors decided the best course of action was to keep him on the shelf until an inflamed ankle completely heals. That means there will be more minutes for Josh Okogie and Derrick Rose, who have both been excellent this season.

Rose, especially, provides a lot of offensive options for the Wolves. Thibodeau has many tricks up his sleeve that he uses to get Rose open and in favorable matchups.

“The versatility to play multiple positions,” said Thibodeau. “If a point guard is guarding him you can put him in catch-and-shoot two-guard-type plays where now it’s different for them in terms of how they defend, then if there’s a two on him you put him in point guard plays, so you can create advantages for him.”

Rose’s resurgent season is due in large part to his improved shooting—something he put a lot of hours in on over the summer. He also changed the way he thought about shooting based on advice from some of the best shooters in the game.

“Activating my core, shooting from my core,” said Rose. “When I played on teams [with great shooters], I played with Kyle Korver, they always said they shot from their core. I never understood that until now where you activate your core before the game. I feel like my shot is a lot easier because of how strong my core has gotten.”

Adding that shot has allowed Rose to improve his pull-up jumper as well as his three-pointer. He’s shooting extremely well all over the floor. One good thing creates another as Rose’s shooting opens the floor for his drives.

“He’s just in a great rhythm,” said Thibodeau. “I know it’s something he’s worked hard on in terms of adding the three-point shot, and I think what the three-point shot has done is it’s made people come up on him and now he can use his speed even more.”