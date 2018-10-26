Shootaround Report | Slowing Down Giannis And An Injury Update

The main goal for the Wolves on Friday against the Bucks is to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While that’s very easy to say and write, it’s not as easy to actually do, as the NBA has found out over the last two-plus seasons.

The Greek Freak has turned up the heat in 2018-19, averaging 28.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season.

“The thing is, he put so much pressure on your defense, because he’s dangerous in transition, he’s dangerous in the post and he’s making plays,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Friday’s shootaround. “So, if you put two on him, the size gives him vision over people and he can make plays. And he’s worked hard on his shooting . . . If he has a seam and the amount of ground he can cover in a few steps is a great strength of his.”

One player who will likely get matched up against Antetokounmpo, whether it’s from the beginning or as the game progresses, is Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns has had a solid defensive season thus far and sounded like he’s up to the challenge after shootaround, but he does acknowledge just how difficult it is to stop Antetokounmpo.

“His size, his length, his athleticism – he has a lot of God-given things you just can’t teach,” Towns said. “ . . . He has those skills and those gifts . . . We gotta make sure we slow him down.”

Injury Update

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins suffered a right thigh contusion on Monday against the Pacers. It forced him to miss Wednesday’s game against the Raptors in Toronto – Wiggins’ birth city.

Wiggins said that missing that game was a huge bummer. And of course it was. When Wiggins plays the Raptors, he’s averaged 24 points per game.

Thibodeau said that Wiggins is 50/50 to play on Friday night. He’ll warm up and see how he feels.

After shootaround, the team announced that Jimmy Butler (illness) was also questionable for the game.

If either, or both, can’t play tonight, expect extended run from rookie Josh Okogie. Okogie has impressed his teammates with his energy and rebounding ability so far.

We’ll have an update closer to gametime on both players.

Launching From Deep

We discussed it a bit in the scouting report, but the Bucks are straight-up launching 3-pointers this season.

One of those players is center Brook Lopez. Prior to the 2016-17 season, Lopez made just three 3-pointers. In the last two-plus seasons, he’s made 257.

It’s something that Kenny Atkinson first instilled in Brooklyn. He figured Lopez was better suited to take an extra step back on deep 2-point shots. That’s something that’s worked out pretty well for Lopez.

He shot 34.5 percent from deep last season and is 11-for-29 (37.9 percent) from deep so far this season.

He’s shooting 7.3 3-pointers per game, which is absolutely wild for a center, but when he’s shooting at the clip he is, it’s an effective and smart shot.

Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks coaches are encouraging Lopez to keep shooting.

“Unlimited confidence,” Lopez said. “Hearing it from coach, from your teammates . . . I think it does a lot for our team.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.