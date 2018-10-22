Shootaround Report | Rose's Rise & More Free Throws

To start the 2018-19 season, Derrick Rose has been the biggest surprise for the Wolves.

Through three games, the former MVP is averaging 16 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He’s become the scoring boost this bench so desperately needed last season.

“Whenever Derrick’s been healthy, he’s always played well,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Monday’s shootaround before the team takes on the Pacers at Target Center. “To do the things that he’s done, it says a lot.”

Rose is coming off a 28-point outburst against the Mavericks on Saturday night, nearly enough to carry the Wolves to a win. Given Rose’s injury history, these are things we never thought we’d see from him again, but here we are. Rose had a full offseason to work on his game, instead of rehab, and it’s showing now.

“That’s why I’m here,” Rose said. “Early in my career, I stated what I was going to do. Now I want my game to speak for itself.”

Adjusting To Foul Calls

In 2018-19, we’ve seen more “ticky-tack” calls than we’ve ever seen before. That’s resulted in more free throws and thus longer games. It’s something the players and coaches have had to adjust to.

“They’re calling the game a lot differently, so players are adjusting to that. You’re seeing a lot of free throws,” Thibodeau said “ . . . It’s hard to play. You want to be physical, but you don’t want to foul.”

“Basically, you can’t even use your hands at all,” Taj Gibson added.

Timberwolves’ opponents have averaged 30.7 free-throw attempts per game this season. Last season, that number was at 20.5. On that same note, the Wolves are attempted 34 free throws per game this season while shooting 24.1 per game last season. That’s insane.

We’ll likely see those things even out as the season moves along, but it seems like there’s some confusion on what will get called and what won’t be. That has led to some choppy games to start the season.

Butler To Play

After sitting out Saturday’s contest against the Mavericks for rest, Jimmy Butler will play on Monday night against the Pacers. Thibodeau said that Butler will stick to 6-7 minute segments and “sometimes a little bit longer depending on how he’s feeling.”

Tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.