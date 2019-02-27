Shootaround Report | RoCo's Rehab, A New Face In Town

There were a few pieces of news that came out of the Wolves’ shootaround Wednesday in Atlanta. First off, Robert Covington has been assigned to a rehab stint with the Iowa Wolves. Covington won’t play a game in Iowa but will have a chance to practice a few times with the team while the Timberwolves are on the road.

This is obviously great news. Covington has been diligent working towards a return to the floor and this is an important next step for him.

“I think people can definitely assume that it’s a step in the right direction. We obviously want to see how his body reacts, how he reacts, then we move forward,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

Also, the Wolves have signed Cameron Reynolds, a 6’8 guard who played college ball at Tulane, to a 10-day contract. Reynolds will help to provide depth off the bench in the backcourt as the Wolves work to get their more regular rotation pieces fully healthy. Additionally, Reynolds is a player who the Wolves are interested in getting in the building—he has great size for his position and he definitely has a chance to be a productive NBA player someday. Kyle Ratke has more on timberwolves.com.

For now the Wolves’ focus is solely on the game in front of them in Atlanta. It’s yet another important contest for the team, and though the Hawks are just 20-41, they certainly have talent, starting with rookie Trae Young.

“[Young] has been very good in his recent games. We know he’s dangerous. He has a ton of upside just the way he can shoot the ball then also his court vision as well, the way he gets his teammates involved,” said Saunders. “We know he’s going to be a tough cover, but as I always say it doesn’t come from one guy, it’s going to be a collective effort to slow someone like him.”

While Saunders is correct that it takes a collective effort to stop a player like Young, Josh Okogie will certainly have a lot to do with it. This is Okogie’s first game in his native Georgia since being drafted, and he will have a lot of friends and family in the building. This will be the first time his parents see him play—they came to Minneapolis earlier in the season but Okogie was not in the rotation.

It isn’t by accident that Okogie now finds himself playing a bigger role with the team, it’s a testament to his constant improvement.

“Josh is mature, and I think as time has gone on throughout the season Josh is becoming more basketball mature in just his approach as well,” said Saunders. “We expect him to be solid and make open shots, be aggressive defensively. He had a great, maybe game-turning play when he dove on the floor and Luol [Deng] got a layup the other night, so we just want to make sure that those things are the big things. The little things are the big things.”

Everyone recognizes the significance of the Wolves’ next few games. They have a chance to make a little headway before entering a much more difficult stretch of games. However, the team will approach it like they always do—one thing at a time.

“Whatever the challenge or opportunity is in front of us, we want to approach that with our hard hats on to the best of our ability, then we worry about the next day, the next game, the next practice after that,” said Saunders.

You can tune in to watch the Wolves tonight at 6:30 p.m. Check out our scouting report for more information on the matchup.