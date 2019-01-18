Shootaround Report | Point Guard Shuffle, 10K For Rose, Facing Popovich

The Wolves have a unique challenge facing them on Friday night when they take on a Spurs team that plays very differently depending on who is on the court. Because of the differing skillsets of the Spurs’ starters and their bench, the two units look almost like two different teams.

However, the Wolves, badly in need of a win to wash the taste of Tuesday night’s defeat out of their mouths, are ready for the challenge.

“Guys have to have their antennas up with things, and then it’s one of those things that you just keep driving home throughout the game,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “Everybody has to really know who everybody is.”

Change At The Point

One of the challenges facing the Wolves tonight is the absence of Tyus Jones. Jones has played very well this season and has grown into a significant role off the Wolves bench as the point guard of their bench unit.

He drew a ton of praise from his teammates at shootaround on Friday and practice on Thursday, but now they need to figure out how to compensate for his absence. Luckily, they still have two starting-quality guards in Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague, and a capable backup in Jerryd Bayless, who should be getting more run with Tyus on the shelf.

“It’s a blessing that we have that much talent in this locker room that we’re always able to say next man up and feel very confident while saying it,” said Karl-Anthony Towns.

One difference in the Wolves’ scheme will be Bayless and Rose sharing point guard duties off the bench—who is bringing the ball up and who is playing off the ball will change play to play. That’s a challenge, but one the two players feel up to.

“I’m taking it as a challenge, that’s life, it’s a part of being a pro and doing whatever coach wants me to do,” said Rose. “I know we need this win and I want to get it in a great way.”

The most important thing in all of this is that Jones take his time and not rush back from injury. It’s better he misses a few more games up front than risk re-aggravating the injury—ankles can be tricky.

“You got to take your time. Just when I left out the locker room Jeff was telling Tyus to take his time,” said Rose. “Just come in and get your treatment and stay on top of things so it don’t linger, become a lingering thing throughout the rest of the year.”

Rose’s 10K

In Tuesday’s loss, Rose scored the 10,000th point of his career. The significance of that accomplishment can’t be understated.

“The fact that he’s done it at a younger age, getting to 10,000 points, everyone knows his past and what he’s battled through injury-wise with everything, so for a guy like that to get to that achievement, that milestone, it says a lot about him,” said Saunders.

Towns, who has long had a strong relationship with Rose, had some kind words about his friend and teammate as well.

“When you’re talking about a guy who’s had some major up and downs in his career, to be able to accomplish that milestone and still be standing on two feet and playing this game, it shows his determination and unwavering confidence in himself and also just never quitting,” Towns said. “Amazing player, amazing person, I’m very happy for him because if anyone has a great story to tell while getting to 10,000 points, he definitely has one.”

Facing Pop

Another significant feature of tonight’s matchup will be Saunders’ first time on the sidelines facing Gregg Popovich. The two have a close relationship and it will be interesting to see what Popovich has to say before the game to and about Saunders.

“It’s a little surreal thinking about it because he’s a guy that all of us coaches look up to—his system, his philosophy, and just everything on the basketball court. Also, the one thing nobody should ever discount when talking about him is his character,” said Saunders. “He was great to me when my father passed, he was one of the first guys to reach out and really keep in contact through things. It’s an honor to be going against him, I’m just glad it’s not every night.”

The Wolves and Spurs tip off at 7 p.m. tonight, check out our scouting report for more on the matchup including where to watch and how to get tickets.