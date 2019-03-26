Shootaround Report | Opportunities For Growth, Okogie’s Excellent Stretch

After practicing on Monday for the first time in a while, the Wolves held shootaround on Tuesday to prepare for their game against the Clippers. Despite the adversity Minnesota has gone through, they continue to be optimistic about their chances in every game. They’re staying focused and making good progress.

“We still have a good chunk of the season left where there’s a lot of things that we can build. That’s what we’ve been talking about. We had a good practice yesterday and guys have been great in terms of their attentiveness through things, which can be a challenge at the end of the year,” said Interim Coach Ryan Saunders. “Guys are welcoming the idea of building and moving forward.”

Though the Wolves have been eliminated from playoff contention, that shouldn’t be taken to mean they have nothing to play for. It’s important to get good momentum headed into summer workouts and to outline both positives to build on and negatives to work on.

“You always want to use every situation as one to build upon,” said Saunders. “I’ve been a part of teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they’ve continued to work and they’ve continued to put the work in. Sometimes the wins come and sometimes they don’t, but you get better and that does translate. You feel good about yourselves carrying over into the summer then move forward towards the next season.”

Even without the playoff hunt to motivate them, the Wolves are taking a lot out of their last stretch of games this season. Going forward, the goal is to make sure that they can find a way to play at their highest potential ever night, not just every few games.

“The way we played at Memphis was encouraging—to see the things we talk about, the things we practice are being retained,” said Karl-Anthony Towns. “We did a lot of good things, but now it’s about consistency. That’s what makes an NBA team a great team. That’s what we got to do, build that consistency night in and night out, have that same kind of identity.”

These last few weeks of the season can be particularly impactful for rookies, who have a chance to go into their first NBA offseason strong. Josh Okogie has looked great the last few games and should be well set up to continue making strides.

“Over these last five games he’s had great confidence,” said Saunders. “Sometimes all it takes is one game or one flow of the game or segment of the game In Houston you saw him get a good rhythm, and a lot of the times when you’re defending that translates into offense too, and that goes both ways.”

Thinking long term is great, but on Tuesday, Okogie will have a more immediate challenge of matching up with the red-hot Lou Williams. It should be a fun matchup, as should Towns vs. the Clippers' frontcourt.