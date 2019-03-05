Shootaround Report | Keita Bates-Diop’s Improvement, Luol Deng As A Role Model

The Wolves are optimistic but focused heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Thunder. While Robert Covington and Luol Deng will both miss the game, leaving the Wolves a little thin on the wing, Minnesota has always played OKC well. If they win tonight, they would clinch the season series with the Thunder.

Before he went down with injury, Deng had been a bit of a revelation for the Wolves. He showed what made him such a good pro for so many years before joining the Wolves—he’s a good cutter, a heady defender and offers enough shooting from the wing to space the floor for the Wolves’ bigs.

“Luol’s toughness and his willingness to do a lot of little things is something that would be missed on any team. He provided great minutes for us in that stretch,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “He’s a good boost for the group too when he’s out there. We definitely miss him but we have good guys on this team and we expect them to step up moving forward.”

One player who has stepped up in Deng’s absence is rookie Keita Bates-Diop. Bates-Diop has shown incredible progress since taking on a larger role. One of the reason’s he’s been able to play so well is from because of his attentiveness to observing Deng and Dario Saric before he really saw any playing time.

“I’ve learned a lot. Sitting on the bench I talk to Luol and Dario (Saric) because how they play is kinda like what I do out there—they cut a lot—so I learn from them, watch what they do,” said Bates-Diop.

That time sitting on the bench and paying attention is paying off. Bates-Diop’s improvement has not gone unnoticed by his coach.

“He’s a guy who is smart in terms knowing what to do offensively, he’s a good cutter,” said Saunders. “Then defensively, he’s been better guarding smaller guys than we might have imagined initially. Obviously, there’s always room to grown, especially with rookies, but he’s definitely shown a lot of promise in a small sample size early on.”

Bates-Diop has found a place in the league with his cutting. That might not have happened on any other team. In Deng and Saric, Bates-Diop has two teammates who are high-level cutters. He’s learned from the best.

“It’s just a feel about the game,” said Saric. “Sometimes defenders are taking care of you a little bit more, sometimes they turn their heads and you’ve got a time to cut… You try to read your man and make the best moves for you and for your team.”

When Bates-Diop is about to come into the game, he’s watching Saric and Deng. Not just because he can learn a lot from them, but because they are typically guarded by the same player who will eventually guard him. Bates-Diop takes note of opposing players’ mental lapses so that he can take advantage of it later.

“If someone’s guarding Luol or Dario and they’re not really paying attention, when I go out there they’re probably still not going to pay attention, so I just cut without the ball,” he said.

Bates-Diop is looking like a steal for the Wolves, and while injuries are never good, they provide opportunities for young players like Bates-Diop to get valuable experience. That’s a great thing for Minnesota. It’s very exciting to imagine what Bates-Diop could look like with a little more experience under his belt.