Shootaround Report | KAT’s Remarkable Run, Injuries Persisting

The Wolves are in Boston on Wednesday night to face the Celtics. When they take the floor, they’ll be doing so well a less-than-complete roster.

According to coach Tom Thibodeau, Robert Covington and Jeff Teague will likely not play. Derrick Rose is still doubtful as well. All three are dealing with ankle injuries—Covington’s was sustained late in the game against the Pelicans on Monday.

However, the Wolves still have a chance to win despite their injuries. Why? Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing like a man possessed.

Over his last five games, Towns is averaging 26.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 blocks. That stretch also includes two 30+ point scoring outings and a 20/20 game. While the scoring is nice, and it’s been great to see Towns get into the action from so many places on the court, Towns’ rebounding can’t be overlooked.

Thibodeau is very happy with how his big man has been playing.

“I think he’s got great instincts for [offensive rebounding],” said Thibodeau. “He’s a big second jump guy, he’s a lot longer than you think, he’s very quick to the ball so it’s been good. He’s scoring in a lot of different ways. He’s doing a lot better job of moving when he kicks the ball out too so he’s getting a second and third opportunity. He’s making multiple efforts on both sides of the ball now.”

Towns was quick to deflect praise, saying that his rebounding was in large part due to a few good bounces of the ball, but it’s clear to anyone who has watched Towns that he’s making the extra effort to get rebounds and his positioning has been excellent.

“Just trying to grab every board. We’ve been struggling rebounding so I’m just trying to take a little more pride and do a better job on the rebounding side,” said Towns. “You just got to always have your feet and legs ready to jump. You just also got to see the ball. These numbers recently that’s just more of a lucky thing, the ball is heading my way off the glass. So, I’m just lucky.”

The other thing that’s been great about Towns’ play is his passing—averaging 5.6 assists over his last few games as a big man is very impressive. He’s learning how his play opens things up for his teammates.

“The big thing is, when you score the way he does, I think most young guys go through that and realize if you have a big first half, they can read the double team, but then anticipating and reading that, it’s coming quicker now,” said Thibodeau. “So now what are your reads, what’s your strategy, how do you read the back side, and I think it’s starting to slow down for him now. He’s been high assist, low turnovers, hitting the open man, so we’re getting a lot of good offense out of that.”

However, at the end of the day, only one stat really matters—wins. That’s something Thibodeau and Towns agree on. In Miami, Towns put up a stat line that had only been matched by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but when asked about it at shootaround he said he was more interested in matching Kareem in other areas.

“I just want to win. For me it’s about trying to do everything I can to help us win. Try to bring that energy every night, try to make it as contagious as possible and try to win a game,” Towns said. “Kareem has won a ring. So, if I could have my name next to his in rings and wins, that means more than obviously making a few baskets and a few boards.”

Tune in to watch the Wolves take on the Celtics at 7 p.m.