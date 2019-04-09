Shootaround Report | KAT's Memorable Moments With Okogie And Bates-Diop

The Wolves held shootaround on Tuesday morning before their final home game of the season. They’ll be taking on the Toronto Raptors.

As has been the case in the last few weeks, shootaround was essentially as it always has been. Everyone finds a different motivation for these late season playoff games but the thing that’s for sure is that the team is motivated.

“The focus didn’t feel different from our team. I think we have some guys who are eager to prove some points and try to get an opportunity too, so for that they want to stay ready and locked into things. But it was business as usual for the most part,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

Karl-Anthony Towns was hesitant to talk about the bigger picture. He is focused on the two games remaining on the Wolves’ schedule and doesn’t want to start reflecting on the season or talking about the offseason quite yet.

“We’ve still got two to go. We have a lot to work towards and play for so just getting ready for the challenge that is tonight against the Raptors,” he said. “They’re fighting for something that we want to be fighting for next year as well so just trying to work.”

However, Towns did say that one of the highlights of his season was watching Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie’s have breakout games. Both have a real part in the team’s future and took significant strides this year.

“Just feeling the electricity of seeing Josh playing really well I believe it was against the Lakers and then just seeing him play really well here was really great. Keita getting his first try here also,” said Towns. “When you see those rookies go out there it gives you goosebumps because you remember when you were in their shoes playing the same game for the first time.”

