Shootaround Report | Jeff Teague Injury Update And Playing Fast

Before getting into what was discussed at the Timberwolves’ shootaround on Monday before taking on the Kings, we have a quick injury update.

Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague (left ankle inflammation) is now listed as questionable. As of yesterday, he was not on the team’s injury report. We’ll update you accordingly on his status for tonight’s game at Target Center.

Covington Looking To Bounce Back

After sitting out on Dec. 8 against the Blazers in Portland with a knee injury, wing Robert Covington has been in a bit of a funk. In the three games since, Covington has averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 32.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from the 3-point line. He’s also playing a bit seven minutes less per contest, which shows the Wolves are being careful.

“That was a big part,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after shootaround. “He missed the Portland game and then he missed five days. He sort of got out of rhythm. He says he’s feeling good. That’s the big thing. Now we got to get him back into rhythm.”

In two games against Sacramento last season, Covington averaged 20.5 points per game as a member of the 76ers. The Wolves would most certainly love that type performance as they try to snap a four-game skid.

Playing With A Heavy Heart

Taj Gibson missed Saturday’s game against the Suns after the passing his aunt, someone who Gibson was very close with. The funeral was in North Carolina.

“It’s been tough dealing with the loss of a loved one,” Gibson said. “My aunt practically raised me. Just a lot of mixed emotions.”

Expect Gibson to re-join the starting lineup.

Playing Fast

The big reason why the Kings are off to such a great start this season is their style of play fits their players very well. Sacramento is second in the league in pace of play. That’s enabled second-year point guard De’Aaron Fox to get out in the open and make plays for his teammates. The Kings’ 115.8 points per game rank fourth in the league.

“Obviously, they play fast,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It presents a different challenge . . . If we’re doing a great job on our transition defense, and play defense the way we’ve shown . . . we should come out with a win.”

In two games against the Wolves so far this season, the Kings are averaging 131 points per game. The Wolves can’t allow that if they want to come away with the win.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. Tickets are available here.