Shootaround Report | Injuries At PG, Rondo's Return And Okogie Staying Ready

Some games in late January are not very important.

That is not the case for Thursday night’s Wolves and Lakers game in Los Angeles.

Both teams are hoping to get into the top eight in the Western Conference when the season ends in mid-April. The Lakers are 25-23, ninth in the West and a game back from the eight seed. The Wolves are 23-24, 2.5 games back.

If we learned anything from last season, it’s that every game matters. Game 82 couldn’t have been a more accurate representation of that. I know it doesn’t always feel like that in January or February when you don’t know what the final standings will look like, but obviously, it all adds up.

The Wolves currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Lakers, and a win on Thursday night would give Minnesota the tiebreaker if it comes down to it.

These are two teams that have been bit hard and consistently by the injury bug. The Wolves will be without Tyus Jones (ankle), Jeff Teague (ankle) and Rob Covington (knee). That leaves Derrick Rose and Jerryd Bayless as the team’s two point guards on the first night of a back-to-back. In fact, the Wolves will tipoff twice in less than 24 hours. Thursday night’s game is a 9:30 p.m. CT tipoff, while Friday night the team plays in Utah at 8 p.m. CT.

Certainly a scheduling flaw.

It will be interesting to see if Rose plays Friday night’s contest given his injury history. If he doesn’t play, what does Minnesota’s rotation look like? Interim head coach Ryan Saunders certainly has his hands full.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will be without LeBron James (groin) and Lonzo Ball (ankle). Rajon Rondo (hand) will likely return after being out since Christmas, but it would be a surprise if he’s close to full strength. It sounds like he’s still a bit tentative, which is understandable. Saunders isn’t taking the team lightly, though. There is still plenty of talent on Luke Walton’s squad.

“The Lakers still have plenty of talent on their team and they’re well coached as well,” Saunders said. “We know there are plenty of things that we need to do.”

You never want injuries, of course, but a positive has been increased playing time for the energetic Josh Okogie. The rookie has been playing big minutes for the Wolves, and has been confident on both ends of the court, something that’s not always common for a rookie.

“That’s what we want as a team,” Saunders said. “We want guys to be ‘next play’ type of guys and ‘next shot’ type of guys. So hey, miss four in a row, we want guys to have the confidence when that balls kicked to you in the fourth quarter when we’re down two in the corner, you’re ready to shoot the ball and we want you to shoot the ball.”

“I just have to stay ready with this team,” Okogie said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can play and coach is going to ride who’s doing good and I just have to be ready when my name is being called.”

This is a late one, so chug a cup of coffee this afternoon and you just might have to miss that 9 a.m. meeting tomorrow.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on TNT and 830 WCCO. For TNT, Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Ros Gold-Onwude will be on the call. For WCCO, the always-great Alan Horton will be on the call.

You can check out the scouting report here, and another piece on why this game is so crucial for both teams here.