Shootaround Report | Improvement From 3 And Injury Updates

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves made a franchise-record 20 3-pointers.

This isn’t exactly a fluke. The Wolves have made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season while attempting 30.6 per game. That’s up from 8.0 makes last season on 22.5 attempts.

One player who has been especially impressive from deep is Derrick Rose. Rose is shooting 46.2 percent from deep this season and was 7-for-9 in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers.

“They’re giving me the shots. I’m just taking the shots that they’re giving me,” Rose said after Friday’s shootaround. “They are going under screens on the perimeter and it’s something I’ve been working on, not only this summer, but for years. It’s just now coming together.”

Another player who has been shooting the ball well from deep is Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is shooting 39.6 percent from deep this season on a career-high 5.3 attempts per game. In the last five games, Wiggins is 14-for-32 from deep. That’s especially cool to see for a Wolves fan when you look at the progression of Wiggins’ shot selection. Even a year ago, those 3-pointers would have been deep twos.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Tom Thibodeau said. “He understands the value of shots. I don’t think you can ever say never (to midrange shots). Obviously he came in as a midrange shooter and that was his strength. He’s shooting a great percentage from the three.”

Injury Updates

Jeff Teague (knee) will miss his sixth-straight game on Friday night. Although, Thibodeau said he’s progressing nicely. His next opportunity to play will be on Monday at home against the Nets.

Jimmy Butler (general soreness) will go through shootaround and we'll know more about his status closer to tipoff.

“We’ll see,” Thibodeau said on Butler’s status vs. the Kings. “We’ll go through shootaround and see where we are tonight.”

Tipoff between the Kings and Wolves in Sacramento is set for 9 p.m. CT. The game will air on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.