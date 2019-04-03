Shootaround Report | Dirk’s Impact On The Game, Gorgui’s Resurgence

The Wolves could be facing NBA great Dirk Nowitzki for the last time on Wednesday night when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas. There has been widespread speculation that this will be Nowitzki’s last season.

Dirk has made a difference in the careers of many players and coaches for the Wolves, including big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng.

“His impact has been big especially for big guys like me, opening up the floor for us guys coming in and showing us we can do more than just have our back to the basket,” said Towns. “Dirk is one of the most influential players that ever played the name and it’s because of his ability to go outside the norm and do something different.”

Dieng met Nowitzki as a part of a Basketball Without Borders camp when he was a teenager and ended up spending some time working out with Nowitzki in Germany.

“That was crazy, I couldn’t even believe it. I’ve always been a big fan of him, and to get to see him every day, work out, see the things he was doing, it was amazing,” said Dieng.

Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders said that Nowitzki coming up to congratulate him on being named to his position with the Wolves early on in his tenure is a moment he won’t forget and spoke on Nowitzki’s impact not just on the court, but as a person.

“I don’t think I could do what he means to this league justice. I’m a younger guy so I grew up admiring the stuff he did,” said Saunders. “Just the impact, how he’s done things, staying with one team, his class is pretty remarkable.”

Dirk is a legend; however, the Wolves can’t get too caught up in the moment, they still have a game to play. Fittingly, Dieng will play a large part in keeping the Wolves competitive tonight. He has been excellent lately pacing the second unit with his defense and rebounding.

“Credit that to him. There is a bit of a bounce in his step and I think we see how he’s been playing, and he’s been a part of that group that’s getting us back in these games against really good teams,” said Saunders of Dieng’s improvement. “That second unit has done a great job and Gorgui has really been the catalyst of that with his energy and his selflessness.”

The Wolves, despite their recent losses, are noticing improvement in their play and in their approach. Saunders has been tough on the team lately about their starts—too many times they’ve fallen behind early and been unable to fight back despite their best efforts.

Saunders’ relationship with his players lets him give them tough feedback while still maintaining a positive vibe around the team.

“[Saunders] has been massive. His understanding of people and his understanding of the game,” said Towns. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, he’s the greatest communicator possibly in the NBA. The process has been so much easier with a person like that. The culture has been getting better every day, I can’t wait to see how the process blossoms this summer.”

The Wolves take on the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. For more information on the matchup check out our scouting report.