Shootaround Report | A Denver Rematch And Continued Growth

The last time the Nuggets and the Timberwolves played it was for a chance to go the playoffs. We all know how that turned out. This time, the stakes are lower, but Wolves players and coaches still expect an intense and physical game against a Denver team that, while seeing very few roster changes, has definitely improved from last season.

“When you look at their numbers there’s been a big improvement in basically all aspects of their defense. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for that,” said Thibodeau. “You have young guys that have gained valuable experience and I think it’s starting to click for them. They have a deep team and they’ve played very, very well. It’s certainly a great offensive team and they’ve been that, but they’ve added a lot with their defense.”

The Wolves have improved as well—since trading Jimmy Butler they have become one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. That will be put to test against a unique Nuggets offense that features the talented big man Nikola Jokic as a primary playmaker.

The Wolves have also greatly improved their efficiency from beyond the arc. Minnesota is taking good shots and making them. That’s thanks in large part to Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The good looks they’re able to generate from three-point range make a lot of things possible on the floor for the rest of the Wolves players.

“Being able to space the floor, you’ve got guys like KAT and Wiggs that draw a lot of attention, Teague, drawing a lot of attention with the ball in their hands. Spacing the floor allows them to operate more,” said Covington. “The more they operate and the way team’s defenses guard them it just opens up the floor and allows them to kick out. Guys are very willing passers.”

Saric echoed Covington’s sentiment.

“When I came here and Cov came here, we are of course two good shooters so it’s even more spread for KAT, for the low post maybe for Andrew, especially for Derrick,” he said. “We’re here to help the team and I think at this moment we are helping and I hope we continue to play like this and be ready to play every night against every opponent.”

Quick hits: