Shootaround Report | Defensive Consistency And Okogie's Winning Attitude

In a loss to Houston on Sunday the Wolves’ defense was a mixed bag. If the Wolves want to get a win on Tuesday against Golden State, they’ll need to tighten things up. There were a lot of good things that came out of the first half of the Rockets game that can be carried over to Tuesday’s game.

“We watched clips today on things from that Houston game that can be addressed and also things that we liked,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “One of the things I think we can take some positives from is that first half against a very good offensive team and some very good individual offensive players, for two days we worked on a couple specific things that we did a really good job of.”

It’s disappointing that the Wolves were unable to continue their good defense from the first half of Sunday’s game into the second half, and that’s exactly how Saunders wants it to be.

“It is deflating. We want it to be deflating when a team scores on you,” he said. “We want to continue to grow to develop that feeling that when somebody scores it does hurt and so when you do have contests and you do things the right way, at some points you can only shake your head and basically shake the guy’s hand and say wow that was a great shot, without shaking his hand.”

For Karl-Anthony Towns, whose performance on the defensive end this season has arguably been the best of his career, the important thing isn’t how high the Wolves’ ceiling is on defense but how consistently they’re able to perform at their best.

“There are some improvements, but it has to be consistent. Defense is not played one night and not the other 81 nights, you have to play it every single night,” he said. “Obviously, consistency has been a problem for us but we’ve shown glimpses and moments of being a superb defensive team with the length and the athleticism we contain, we just got to utilize it on an every night basis.”

A big part of the Wolves’ defense this season has been rookie Josh Okogie. Okogie has been through a few ups and downs but played extremely well against Houston, scoring 20 points. He’ll try to build on that success on Tuesday. However, it’s important to remember that while it’s nice to see Okogie score, that was never his main contribution to the team.

“I think [Josh] was doing more things than just scoring that came up on the box score. Just because he wasn’t coming up with 20-point games like on Sunday doesn’t mean he wasn’t contributing at a high pace,” Towns said. “I don’t think he’s hitting a rookie wall I think he’s finding more and more ways of contributing to our team’s success.”

Tyus Jones has also talked with Okogie about the dreaded “rookie wall,” and appreciates the youngster’s attitude.

“He’s been adamant about, ‘I’m not going to hit a wall, I’m not going to hit a wall,’ and I told him sometimes it’s not in your control,” said Jones. “But he’s been in a really good headspace about just trying to lock in, trying to show up every day with a great mindset and ready to work. He’s done that and he’s shown up with a great attitude, continued to work on his game, continued to try to help the team best as possible. We’ve talked quite a bit about it.”

A quick injury update: Robert Covington, Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose and Luol Deng all remain out for the contest.

The Wolves take on the Warriors at 7 p.m. at Target Center.