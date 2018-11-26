Shootaround Report | A Changed Team, RoCo’s Perseverance And Saric’s Versatility

The Wolves are a different team than they were a few weeks ago, and they’re still getting used to that. After spending the offseason building a playbook and scheme that catered to the team with Jimmy Butler, the Wolves now have to work on the fly to re-establish their identity with Robert Covington and Dario Saric. That work is going well, but as with anything, it takes time.

“Every year you go into the season and you look at your team and analyze what your strengths and weaknesses are and you try to play to those strengths and cover up your weaknesses,” said coach Tom Thibodeau. “Any time you do make a trade or if there’s an injury and the rotation changes, you look at what those players who are playing can do and you try to play to those strengths. [The trade] shifted what those strengths are a little bit, but the focus has been on transition and trying to create the type of shots that we want.”

While the Wolves may not have as much star power as they did when Butler was on the team, what they do have is a group that buys in and plays hard every single night.

“We have a long way to go and we have a lot we need to improve upon, but just the way those guys have come in and competed, played hard on every possession, I think that’s important, and they complement KAT and Wigg really well,” said Thibodeau.

Super Dario

The addition of Saric has given Thibodeau a piece that he can use in many different ways. With the combination of Saric and Taj Gibson at power forward, there are very few skills that can’t be found at the position. Gibson and Saric have very different but very complimentary games.

“[Saric] has added a lot of toughness. His ability to make tough plays adds a lot to the defense, and he does a little bit of everything well. He can shoot the ball, he can post up, he’s a great offensive rebounder, he can make a play off the dribble. He’s all team,” said Thibodeau. “That’s what I love about he and Taj, they’re team-first guys. Whatever they can do to help the team win that’s what they’re willing to do. They’re sacrificing for each other, they’re sacrificing for the team, they put the team first.”

On some nights Saric will play more than Gibson, on others it will be the other way around. That’s fine with both of them—they’re here to win.

Defense First

Covington had an awful night shooting the ball against the Bulls, but he still made his impact felt on the other end. He played phenomenal defense and racked up three steals and three blocks versus Chicago. Defense is a huge part of Covington’s game and he’s not going to let a bad performance on offense take him away from that.

“It comes from being strong-minded, knowing that just because one side of the game is not going the way you want it to that you can’t affect the game in other ways,” he said at shootaround today. “I also benefit being a two-way player. I’ve been able to do that my entire career.”

Covington isn’t too concerned about his shooting performance, he knows it will improve. Instead, he is focused on continuing to build off the good things he has been able to do.

“We won,” he said. “It’s on to the next game, you can’t dwell on it that’s why we play 82 games. We just have to build off the win, forget what happened offensively, build off what you did positively and go from there.”

Game Run

Thibodeau talked briefly at shootaround about Keita Bates-Diop’s movement between the G League and Minnesota’s bench. The G League assignments should not be viewed as demotions or signs that Bates-Diop is falling out of favor. Rather, sending him to Iowa gives the young forward a chance to get extended run in games—something he won’t have in Minnesota.

“That’s why getting the G League team was so important for our organization because when you have young players, obviously you want them around the team so they can learn the NBA game and practice with you, but I think the playing time is also important,” said Thibodeau. “Any time we get an opportunity where we can send guys [to Iowa] to play for a few games then get them back, we really like our young guys a lot… It’s important for our team, it’s important for the organization, so I think we’re benefiting from that.”