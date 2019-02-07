Shootaround Report | Bounce-Back Opportunities, Dario’s Resurgence

The Wolves are confident that they can put Tuesday’s disappointing result in Memphis behind them and get a win on Thursday night in Orlando. This is about as close to a must-win game as you can get.

“We had a great team meeting yesterday and we talked about a sense of urgency, but we also had a great spirit about us again. The guys are all in a good way and we feel good about things,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been through enough seasons in the NBA to understand the importance of this part of the season. Towns refuses to give up on the goal of making the playoffs.

“While everyone is counting us out, we’re counting ourselves in… We have a lot of time, but we have a lot of room to grow and a lot of things we have to do if we expect to be there. With the team we have and the unity we contain, anything is possible.”

One positive thing from Tuesday was the play of Dario Saric, who had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Saric said before the game that he has been feeling more comfortable with his role in Minnesota in the last few weeks, and he reiterated that on Thursday.

“I think I found a way now how to play,” said Saric. “Try to be aggressive, stay aggressive the whole game, try to find a way to open shots for my teammates if I get the ball, and I really tried to play a good game.”

“Of course, you feel better when you score three in a row,” he continued. “I really feel good. I was in my mind, try to play good, try to fight, try to bring the energy to the team.”

Saric’s play on Tuesday was a sight for sore eyes for his coach.

“He was just really active from the start and it wasn’t just based on shots going in,” said Saunders. “He was the one guy we had early on that was active cutting, he communicated great, and he was good defensively too. I think a lot of times when you don’t play as well as you know you’re capable of, if you can get those things going, and you can activate your body, a lot of times everything else falls into place.”

Thursday is complicated further by the NBA trade deadline. However, Saunders said that the team is taking things in stride.

“You know that these days, they happen every year, it’s part of the business and everybody understands that, players, coaches support staff, and I think for the most part everybody approaches it in the same way,” said Saunders. “I think when you’re in a situation that’s maybe talked about a lot in terms of trades, that can affect you a little bit more, but for the most part guys just want to come to work and approach that.”

