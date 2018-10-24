Shootaround Report | Better Defense And A Faster Game

The Wolves face the Raptors tonight in Toronto. Coach Tom Thibodeau is expecting a tough game against a team that has been very good for a long time, but has a distinctly different look now than it did last year.

“It’s funny, they’ve been an elite team for a while now. Their core has been together. They gave up a lot in DeMar and Poeltl and got a great player in Kawhi. So it’s a little bit of a different look from that aspect, but they’re very talented,” said Thibodeau after shootaround.

The Raptors have a deep bench and a lot of very talented and athletic guards and wings. It’s going to be critical for the Wolves to match up man-to-man as well as playing good team defense.

“They have a number of guys who can break you down off the dribble, make plays. Lowry is a tremendous player, tremendous,” Thibodeau said. “You look at the length and athleticism, and that’s a big factor especially in today’s NBA. You have to have shot blocking at the rim, you have to have the ability to guard your own position.”

Building Up Speed

A lot of talk at shootaround today was about the ever-increasing speed of the game. Thibodeau said that he thinks the offensive explosion that the league has seen so far this season is partly due to the way the game is being called.

“Everyone’s trying to figure out—really you could call a foul on every play, there is going to be contact on every play—what’s being called, what’s not being called,” he said. “I also think right now the offensive players are able to get away with a lot more than the defensive players are in terms of using their shoulders, pushing off, things that they do to create space. So I think if we’re going to clean up the defense we have to clean up the offense too. But the idea behind it is good, the freedom of movement, it places more of an emphasis on the fundamentals, the offensive fundamentals, and I think the same will hold true for the defense.”

Though the Wolves have been playing at a faster and faster pace lately, Thibodeau maintained that it wasn’t necessarily the pace itself that has been bringing the team success, rather that the Wolves are playing to their strengths as an athletic team.

“It’s not as much how fast you’re playing as how efficient you’re playing. Whatever your team’s strengths are you want to play to your strengths and cover up your weaknesses. Last year we were a very high-scoring team and a very efficient team, so that was our strength,” he said. “You look at the top-10 pace teams and often times a lot of those teams are not playoff teams. Whether you’re high-pace medium-pace or low-pace, whatever your strengths are play to those strengths.”

For the Wolves, the ability to push the pace starts on defense, something that the Wolves players are fully aware of. If they want to run, they need to defend.

“When you get some easy baskets, the hoop starts to become wider and wider and bigger and bigger. Just giving us some easy buckets obviously raises our offensive confidence,” said Karl-Anthony Towns. “Early in the season, especially in the preseason, we saw that playing faster was working for us. Being able to get out, get early buckets and get early opportunities was paying off. Once you see it working you continue to try to do it and focus on that.”

Wiggins Game-Time Decision

Andrew Wiggins will be a game-time decision after suffering a quad contusion versus the Pacers. It’s great to know his injury isn’t all that serious, but if he does miss time, Josh Okogie will probably continue to see minutes. If Wiggins does play, it will be harder for Okogie to get on the floor, as Thibodeau is set on playing a nine-man rotation.