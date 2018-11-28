Shootaround Report | Team Chemistry Is At A High

It doesn’t take long when watching these Wolves on the court or interact off the court to realize that the chemistry is there.

These guys like each other.

It was on display during Wednesday’s shootaround before the Wolves hosted the Spurs.

Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns both participated as media members during the other’s media scrum.

Towns was asked about Covington’s ability to rip the ball out of opponent’s hands at will without fouling.

“I’ve taught him since he was young about doing that,” Towns, who is almost five years younger than Covington, joked.

But seriously.

“I don’t know how he does it,” Towns said. “He’ll teach me one day.”

“Nah,” Covington responded with a laugh standing behind the media members.

These guys have been able to click and that has resulted in a 6-2 record since the big trade was made.

“We didn’t think it was going to come together this fast,” Covington said. “But the way we’re able to complement each other in so many ways, understanding what guys do, their strengths and weaknesses . . . Overall, just trying to build the camaraderie in the locker room.”

Basketball is an extremely fun sport to watch. It’s 100 times more fun to watch when the players on a team seem to really enjoy playing together.

Back To The Steals

I touched on this yesterday, but Covington’s ability to steal the ball from opponents is downright scary. He just rips the ball away from people. He’s averaged 3.0 steals per game since joining the Wolves. That's a mark that would lead the league if he kept it up for the entire season.

“He’s got great instincts of reading the ball and anticipation,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Often times when players drive, when they pick up and gather, they’re exposing the ball. I think it’s his pursuit of the play and being able to read the ball.”

“It’s just reading and reacting how the offensive players are handling the ball,” Covington added. “If it’s loose – if I feel like I can go for it – I go for it.”

What’s wild is that Covington forces so many turnovers, but he rarely fouls. He averages just 3.4 per 36 minutes, down 0.3 from last season.

And while he’s a turnover machine defensively, he’s the exact opposite on the offensive end. He’s committing just 0.6 turnovers per game offensively, down 1.1 from last season.

Watch Covington on DeMar DeRozan tonight. I’d expect Covington to get after him. While DeRozan is averaging 24.7 points per game, he’s shooting a miserable 18.8 percent from the 3-point line and committing a career-high 2.5 turnovers per game.

Injury Update

Jerryd Bayless (knee) has yet to appear in a game this season.

Per Thibodeau, Bayless is done with his rehab, something he was doing in New York. Now he’ll join the team. Right now, he is doing some non-contact drills, straight-ahead stuff, Thibodeau said. Likely no latteral movement. There’s no timeline, but I wouldn’t expect to see the point guard anytime soon.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. Tickets are available here.