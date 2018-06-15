Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isn’t Done Proving People Wrong

This piece does not reflect the views of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Freshman, PG, Kentucky

6’6, 180 lbs

College Stats in 2017-18:

37 games, 33.7 MPG, 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.1 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG 48.5 FG%, 40.4 3P%, 81.7 FT%

Where he’ll go:

Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be a late lottery pick

The Rundown:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t even supposed to be the best player on his team, let alone one of the top NBA prospects in the country. When Gilgeous-Alexander committed to Kentucky, he was the sixth-highest rated prospect on the squad. However, by the end of the year it was clear who the team belonged to—the quick, lanky combo guard from Canada.

Gilgeous-Alexander is an appealing prospect at the NBA level even if it’s not quite clear how he’ll fit in on some teams. He’s a great ball handler with a real feel for the game. He makes phenomenal reads and should be able to run the pick and roll and make good decisions as a playmaker right away. His court vision is excellent, and he makes good passes both in transition and in the half court—he just needs to make sure he doesn’t try to squeeze in dimes to teammates when he’d be better off looking for the easier pass. There will definitely be an adjustment period in the NBA as Gilgeous-Alexander learns how much faster and smarter NBA defenders are at cutting off passing lanes.

In the NBA, it’s important to be able to create your own shot, and Gilgeous-Alexander can do that. His elite handle makes it easy for him to get to his spots on the floor, and he has good touch on his shots around the rim. With NBA-level spacing around him, that should only improve. Gilgeous-Alexander will also certainly benefit from pro big men setting his screens.

On defense, Gilgeous-Alexander’s long arms and great lateral quickness will make him a good on-ball defender, and he has a high-level understanding of the defensive side of the ball that will make him effective off-ball as well. Gilgeous-Alexander also really commits to defense and brings the intensity on that side of the ball—not always a given in the NBA. Coaches are really going to enjoy working with him.

While Gilgeous-Alexander shot reasonably well in college, he didn’t shoot that many three-pointers, and there are some concerns about his mechanics. His pull-up game is also suspect. Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot looks awkward, and though it has worked for him so far, there’s a sentiment around the league that he’ll have to alter his form to be successful in the NBA. However, Gilgeous-Alexander shoots well from the line and is a hard worker with a good understanding of the game, so there’s little doubt that he’ll put in the time to improve.

“I don’t think people realize how good of a shooter I actually am,” Gilgeous-Alexander said at the NBA Draft Combine. “I didn’t shoot it as much as some guys coming out of college, but I look [forward] to proving that in the upcoming workouts.”

The other concern about Gilgeous-Alexander is his athleticism. He’s not un-athletic per se, but he’s relatively skinny, and he’s not a great leaper. He is super quick, so he won’t get burned on the defensive end, but he won’t be able to handle strong, athletic guards pushing him around. He’ll have to put on muscle as well as develop defensive strategies that take advantage of his length and quickness while minimizing his lack of strength and verticality.

But Gilgeous-Alexander is a worker who will make a lot of friends with his attitude. He’s not going to settle at his current skill level—he wants to be great.

“I want to get better each and every day and attack each and every day,” he said. “Whether that be a pool workout, a sand workout, an on the court workout, I’m just trying to get better in every situation.”