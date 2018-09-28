Season Preview Extravaganza | How High Can Antetokounmpo Take The Bucks?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Bucks team with crazy potential hoping this is the year it comes together.

Notable Players Acquired: C Brook Lopez (free agency), F Ersan Ilyasova (free agency), G Pat Connaughton (free agency), G Donte DiVincenzo (draft)

Notable Players Lost: F Jabari Parker (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18: The Bucks finished 44-38 and ended up with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They were defeated by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Many of the teams we’ve written about so far are suffering due to their lack of a star. The Bucks don’t have that problem. The questions for Milwaukee are all about role players. Giannis Antetokounmpo AKA The Greek Freak is going to be incredible. Still just 23 years old, the versatile forward averaged 26.9 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks last year, and he did it barely shooting the three at all. Antetokounmpo can comfortably play four positions, he can go half court to rim in one dribble, he’s a generationally gifted defender and he might have put on 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason. Antetokounmpo is a worker who is always looking to improve his game too—if this is what a raw version of Antetokounmpo can do, a polished one is terrifying.

While a lack of an outside shot might be holding Antetokounmpo back from reaching his full potential, that’s not the biggest question facing the Bucks as a whole. Rather, it’s how to compliment this unique and talented player.

The Bucks seem to have struck gold with Khris Middleton, a long, hot-shooting forward who pairs nicely with Antetokounmpo’s tendencies to get to the rim. The Bucks also have both Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon, who form a solid if uninspiring duo at point guard.

Antetokounmpo’s ability to play every position on the court gives the Bucks a ton of flexibility in their roster construction. If Antetokounmpo plays down, the Bucks can field an insanely fast and athletic group. If he plays up, the Bucks can be one of the biggest and longest units in the league. Their offseason acquisitions seem to suggest that the Bucks prefer to play Antetokounmpo at the power forward spot where he can create havoc in matchups with slower players. Donta DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton both bring shooting and athleticism to the Bucks’ backup guard rotation, and Ersan Ilyasova will be a great change-of-pace power forward either to back up Antetokounmpo or to give the Greek Freak the flexibility to play the three in some lineups. Brook Lopez will likely start at center, giving the team a solid rebounding back line and the ability to go to the post if necessary.

The Bucks will certainly be fun to watch this year and they’re very close to being a contender, but time will tell how much of their potential comes to fruition this season.

The Big Question:

How good will Antetokounmpo be?

Antetokounmpo is already one of the best players in the league, but Milwaukee’s future will depend on his ability to go from great to generational. Antetokounmpo has the tools to be talked about in the same conversation as LeBron James and Kevin Durant—he’s that good. But if his development stalls out and he never develops an outside shot (which seems unlikely) it’s fair to ask if he can be the best player on a championship team.

Who am I kidding, Antetokounmpo can 100 percent be the best player on a championship team. The league better watch out.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

Make Antetokounmpo work on defense. I’m looking at you Taj Gibson. It’s a tough assignment, but if Gibson can tire out Antetokounmpo by going at him in the post, or trying to switch him onto Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves might be able to limit his effectiveness. Outside of Antetokounmpo, staying with the Bucks when they try to push pace and being diligent on the boards will be especially important against a team that’s so dangerous in the open floor.

Andrews’ Prediction:

The Bucks will be good. They probably won’t make the Eastern Conference Finals but they can definitely win a playoff series. Antetokounmpo makes them such a dangerous squad—there are very few people in the league who can match up with him. I have the Bucks finishing in fourth or fifth place in the East, practically tied with the Pacers.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Scary athletic with insane potential. Can they put it together this year?

So When Can I See Them?

The Wolves play the Bucks twice in the preseason on Oct. 7 (home) and 12 (away). In the regular season, the Bucks are in town on Oct. 26 and the Wolves travel to Milwaukee on Feb. 23.