Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Wizards

The Game

The Wolves will be rocking their Statement uniforms for this Saturday night tilt at home against the Wizards.

Minnesota is coming off a 131-114 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday night in Detroit. With just 17 games left, the Wolves are 30-35, 10th in the West.

The Wizards are coming off a 112-111 road loss to the Hornets on Friday night in Charlotte. Washington is 27-38, 11th in the East.

This is the second matchup between the two teams in less than a week. The two teams faced off last Sunday and Washington won 135-121.

Defense, Please

The Wolves haven’t been very good defensively lately, allowing 120 or more points in six of the last seven games. There’s no coincidence the Wolves are 2-5 in that stretch.

This is a pretty important weekend for the Wolves. Things don’t get any easier schedule wise. The Wolves have the Nuggets, Jazz, Rockets and Warriors on the schedule after the weekend.

Bobby!

Big man Bobby Portis has taken advantage of his opportunity after being traded to the Wizards via Chicago. He's averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in 10 contests with the Wizards. He had 26 points and 12 rebounds last week against the Wolves. Portis is a good player, but he's not a 26/12 player. Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. will need to limit that if they want to win.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Wizards: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Towns

Wizards: PG – Satoransky, SG – Beal, SF – Ariza, PF – Green, C - Portis